Discover the unsettling home invasion scare Newcastle United's Joelinton faced as he rushed home following a security alert.

Just a few days after the unfortunate burglary at Jack Grealish’s mansion, we have another unfortunate news to bring to you from the Premier League. Newcastle United's Joelinton found himself at the center of a terrifying incident as he raced home after receiving a security alert about three burglars targeting his mansion. The Brazilian midfielder, sidelined due to injury, had been watching his team's match against Manchester City when his phone alerted him to the potential threat. Joelinton, clearly shaken by the experience, broke his silence by sharing a poignant video on Instagram featuring him and one of his young children, captioned ‘meu amigao'—meaning “my best friend” in Portuguese—and accompanied by a blue heart emoji.

The alarming episode unfolded on Saturday night when the burglars targeted Joelinton's multi-million pound home in Northumberland. Acting swiftly, the Premier League star immediately contacted the police, who raced to the scene shortly after 7.30 pm. Thankfully, no one was inside the property when the attackers struck, and Joelinton's prompt action likely thwarted a more severe outcome.

By the time the police arrived, the burglars had fled the scene, leaving investigators with an ongoing inquiry into the incident. No arrests have been made, and Northumbria Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

This unnerving event follows a concerning trend in football, where players' homes become targets for burglaries. Recently, Jack Grealish's family experienced a similar ordeal, pressing panic buttons as burglars looted the Manchester City star's home during a televised match. Despite robust security measures, the criminals earned £1 million worth of watches and jewelry. West Ham's Kurt Zouma also faced a similar situation, with his family home in Essex being targeted, resulting in the theft of jewelry and high-end watches worth £1 million.

Joelinton's incident sheds light on the vulnerability of footballers and their families, emphasizing the need for heightened security measures to ensure their safety both on and off the pitch. The football community awaits updates on the investigation while hoping for increased awareness and protection for players facing these distressing situations.