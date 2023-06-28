John Boyega wished Jamie Foxx well. In an uplifting update about his health, Boyega revealed that his co star of They Cloned Tyrone was “doing well” but they're “giving him the privacy” he needs at this time. For a while now, Foxx has been recovering from a surprising medical complication, but he's getting better.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” John Boyega told People. “He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return.”

“I gave him the well wishes directly,” the actor continued. “I gave him all the well wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Datari Turner, co-producer of They Cloned Tyrone alongside Jamie Foxx, said: “He's doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good. [Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He's in really, really good shape and spirits. And he'll be back on the screen. He'll be back to work very soon.”

Last week, at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, Boyega was trying to get in touch with his co star to wish him well. “I've been calling, I'm just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!” he said. “I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with, and we just wish him all the best.”

“He's so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun,” said Teyonah Parris, also starring in the film. “We would never work. We all just had fun laughing and partying.”

They Cloned Tyrone streams on Netflix July 21.