Well, at least he's honest! John Mellencamp has recently opened up about his relationship with Meg Ryan and explained why he was a “s****y boyfriend.”

In a recent interview with Esquire, Mellencamp opened up about his relationship with Ryan and shouldered a lot of the blame for its demise.

“I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for 10 years. She doesn't love so much,” Mellencamp admitted. “She's a great girl, I'm just a s****y boyfriend.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He would then reflect back on the genesis of their relationship, saying that they both had come out of their “shell” when they started dating. “Meg Ryan had just come out of her shell; I had just come out of my shell. We started dating. And we decided to do things on our own instead of having people do stuff for us,” Mellencamp said. “We were so f*****g lost. We didn't know how to do anything.”

As a celebrity, you probably don't need to do the mundane tasks of life — Mellencamp went into detail about this. “I've never checked out of a hotel by myself. Her and I went to a grocery store, and they wanted our credit card, and we looked at each other and said, ‘Here it is,' and they said, ‘No, you've got to put it in this thing,' and we went, ‘Then what happens?' We laughed at how stupid we are, so hard we cried. I think she's learned how to do everything, and I've learned how to do nothing,” the singer said.

While it's always sad to hear about a breakup, at least John Mellencamp can look back fondly and have a laugh over certain aspects of his relationship with Meg Ryan.