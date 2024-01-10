The comedian's son looked at his Emmy like a play toy.

Comedian John Mulaney brought home an Emmy for Baby J, his successful comedy special.

His wife, actress Olivia Munn, shared some interesting reactions to the award on Instagram from their son, PEOPLE reports.

John Mulaney’s son reacts to his Emmy

The post features a carousel of photos with a caption that reads, “BABY J!!!”

In one of the photos, their 2-year-old son Malcolm is seen touching the Emmy, almost as if it were a toy.

The comedian commented on his wife’s post. He said, “Thank you baby! What a sharp, unsafe thing to bring home!”

The special, Baby J, was featured on Netflix. He covered everything from addiction to rehab and much more, The New York Times reported.

“In the past couple years, I’ve done a lot of work on myself,” at the beginning of the special. “And I’ve realized that I’ll be fine as long as I get constant attention.”

The intervention story he talked about in the special is one of the highlights. He referred to it as “a We Are the World of alternative comedians over the age of 40.”

In rehab, he discussed a text he received from fellow comedian Pete Davidson. A nurse woke him up to read it. It may have been due to him having Pete’s number as Al Pacino. So, when it went off, the famous actor’s name appeared.

Regarding Davidson, he said, “Some people suggested we did drugs together because he has tattoos, and I am plain.”

So, we’ll see if the Emmy is a great play item for John Mulaney’s son. Hopefully, the couple will keep us all posted on Instagram.