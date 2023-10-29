When it comes to filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, John Stamos [60] opens up about drinking so much he didn't remember filming it.

Around 2015, the actor's alcoholism was so bad that he forgot about being on the set of the film, which he opened up about during an interview on The Howard Stern Show, according to Variety.

John Stamos opens up about being an alcoholic

The Full House star even forgot that he booked a part in Greek Wedding and was reminded about it after his arrest for driving under the influence.

John Stamos' alcoholism got so bad that "I don't remember" filming "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2." His family and agents forced him into rehab "as soon as I came back" from filming: "I’ve not had a drink since eight years ago." https://t.co/3kl7dAdhe7 — Variety (@Variety) October 27, 2023

“I was just with Rita Wilson and Nia [Vardalos] in Greece, and I realized, I forgot that the next day [after the arrest] they said, ‘Oh, you got to go to Toronto, you're in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,'” Stamos said. “I'm like, ‘What?' I was hammered. I don't remember being on that set.”

In the movie, Stamos and Rita Wilson play the parts of George and Anna. Stamos' role was as a news anchor who was Greek American.

Previously, Stamos revealed in interviews that his 2015 DUI arrest was what convinced him it was time to sober up in a definitive moment. Apparently, though, it didn't happen instantly. On Howard Stern, he mentioned that, after arriving home from the arrest, he “drank another bottle of wine by myself.”

In Stamos' recent appearance on Stern, where the My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 confession was revealed, he was on the show to promote his new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me. The book is available now.

As far as we know, John Stamos is now sober and doing well with his wife Caitlin and son Billy.