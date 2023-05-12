The daytime television community is in mourning following the death of Jacklyn Zeman, who passed away at the age of 70 on Wednesday, per People.. Zeman was best known for her role as Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital, which earned her three Daytime Emmy Awards, but she also appeared on other shows and films, including One Life to Live.

Frank Valentini, an executive producer on General Hospital, announced the news of Zeman’s passing on Twitter. He praised the actress as a “bright light and true professional” who brought positive energy to work.

Zeman’s passing has sparked an outpouring of grief from her soap opera colleagues. John Stamos, who worked with Zeman on General Hospital, shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram and paid tribute to his former co-star. He said he was “deeply saddened” by the news and praised Zeman’s warm personality and infectious energy.

Steve Burton, another General Hospital alum, also took to Instagram to share his memories of Zeman. He called her an “awesome lady” who always welcomed him with open arms and had an incredible energy that never wavered. Burton also shared that he and the late actress had a shared love of Malibu, where they would often surf together.

Zeman’s legacy in the soap opera world will not be forgotten, and her passing is a reminder of how precious life is. Many fans and colleagues are expressing their condolences and sharing their memories of the actress on social media. Zeman’s death is a great loss for the soap opera community, and she will be remembered fondly for her talent, energy, and kindness. Rest in peace, Jacklyn Zeman.