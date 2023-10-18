Full House actor John Stamos is opening up in his new memoir If You Would Have Told Me about horrific alleged sexual abuse he endured as a child. In an exclusive interview with People, Stamos broke his silence about being a sexual abuse survivor, which is also discussed in his memoir due out next week on October 24.

The misconduct was allegedly perpetrated by his former babysitter. Stamos told People that “it took me writing a book” to realize her actions were inappropriate.

“I mean, I knew, it was always in the back, and I do so much advocacy for the [survivors],” Stamos explained. “I felt like, I remembered it slightly. It has always been there, but I packed it away as people do, right?”

Stamos says that he “didn't tell” anyone about the claims at the time. “I think I told myself, like, ‘Ah, it's girls, man.'”

“It was like you're playing dead so they'll stop. But it wasn't totally aggressive,” Stamos recalled. “I don't know, it was not good.”

Stamos further revealed that he considered coming forward with the news once when he was receiving an award for his advocacy for abused children. “I started to write it, and that's when it really came out,” he remembered.

“And then I thought, ‘No, tonight is not about me. It's about the kids. I'm going to pack it away again until the right moment,'” he explained.

John Stamos‘ memoir If You Would Have Told Me is due out on the same day as another explosive celebrity memoir, Britney Spears‘ The Woman in Me. October 24th should be a busy day for book stores.