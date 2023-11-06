John Wick director Chad Stahelski has a bold prediction for the Oscars: They will have a stunts category 'within two years.'

The Oscars have been long overdue for a Best Stunts category. Films with amazing stunt work fly under the radar and Stahelski is tired of it.

Speaking to ScreenRant, he discussed this. “If you think a movie's got really good action over the last 100 years, you put them up for Best Sound, or Best Editing, it's pretty funny,” Stahelski said. “But I think that's changing, the Academy has been super helpful in the last year to move things forward.”

He then made a bold prediction: The Oscars will have a category for stunts “within two years.” The John Wick helmer added that it's a matter of the “how's,” not the “why's.”

“It's a little bit flattering, but look, I'm really proud. I know action movies always have this stigma around them about it's not this or that or whatever,” Stahelski continued. “I will put up my cinematographer, Dan Laustsen, I'll put it on my production designer, Kevin Kavanaugh, my sound teams, I'll put up my wardrobe and makeup teams, I'll put my stunt teams against anybody out there. I think Chapter Four, whether you like the story, like the movie, you don't like the movie, you don't like my directing, you like my directing, you think it's too much, it's over the top.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 just came out earlier this year. Chad Stahelski once again directed the film, which upped the action to an eleven. While the film may not be the best in the series, the action was next-level. The Oscars will eventually have to honor films like that.