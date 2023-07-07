The ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 saw the demise of the titular character played by Keanu Reeves. However, director Chad Stahelski dropped a major bombshell on an alternate ending that they tested before ultimately going with what fans saw in theaters.

In Chapter 4, the film ends with a duel between John Wick and Marquis (Bill Skarsgård). While John does end up winning, it comes at the price of his life as he dies peacefully on the steps. We then see Winston (Ian McShane) and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) visit John's grave.

Speaking to Empire, Stahelski revealed that there was initially a different ending for Chapter 4 in consideration. “[The theatrical ending] was the ending Keanu and I wanted, but we shot a different ending,” he revealed. “We shot an ending where you actually saw John Wick at the end of the movie. So it was very clear that he was still alive. The audiences we tested [this scene] with absolutely preferred the ambiguous ending.”

While the ending of Chapter 4 would suggest that John Wick is dead (apparently to Stahleski it was ambiguous), there have been conflicting reports on whether or not a fifth film is in development. Granted, we don't see John's body actually go into a coffin and buried into the ground, so there are easy ways to write a way that he survived into a fifth film.

Again, a legend like John Wick doesn't just die — especially when it's profitable. Chapter 4 was by-far the highest-grossing film in the entire series — making $427 million worldwide.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is available on digital platforms now.