Crazy for you...

Joker 2 director Todd Phillips just released three images of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as the Joker (Arthur Fleck) and Harlequin (Harley Quinn) on Instagram, with the caption “Joker, will you be my Valentine?”

In the first photo, Phoenix is in his burgundy suit and the familiar clown make-up next to Lady Gaga under a spotlight. Both are wearing blue eye makeup.

In the next is a black-and-white close-up photo where the couple are touching noses separated by what looks like bars from a jail cell.

In the last slide, another black-and-white photo where Joker and Harley Quinn are dancing on a rooftop. Phoenix is in a black tuxedo and Lady Gaga is in a long white gown that may or may not be a wedding gown.

Joker 2, or Joker: Folie à Deux, the follow-up to Phillips' 2019 movie Joker is rumored to be a musical. Phoenix won an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

Phillips is helming the movie and co-wrote the script with Scott Silver. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, folie á deux is “an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually the members of a close family.”

Phoenix and Lady Gaga will be joined by Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleason, Ken Leung and Zazie Beetz.

Phoenix recently starred in Ridley Scott's Napoleon. Lady Gaga, also an Academy Award winner for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) for 2018's A Star is Born, most recent film credit was 2021's House of Gucci.

Phillips also announced the movie's release date as Oct. 4 with a comment, “Hoping your day is full of love. 10.4.24.”