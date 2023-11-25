Jon Hamm is definitely open to play any spandex role in the MCU if he gets the chance, naming X-Men and Fantastic Four as his favorites.

Jon Hamm is eyeing for an involvement in the MCU, particularly a potential spandex role. Said his enthusiasm comes from being a fan for a long time and a praise for iconic characters.

As Jon Hamm dives into his role on Fargo, he's opening up for a chance in a lifetime. The former Mad Men star is open to embracing spandex in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Hamm also acknowledged that such decisions are made at a level beyond his control. “Those decisions get made at such a high level at this point, definitely above my pay grade.”

However, that doesn't mean he's the one to give up.

“I would love to. I’ve been a fan of Marvel Comics and comics in general since I was probably single digits. I think there are tons of stories that I’m familiar with, at least, that are still out there to be told,” said Hamm, displaying his passion for the iconic comic book narratives.

Hamm specifically highlighted The X-Men and The Fantastic Four, suggesting there's plenty of untapped potential in these properties. He even mentioned the infamous F4 villain, Doctor Doom, as a character he finds intriguing.

While Jon Hamm hopes to be part of MCU's future plans, he acknowledges the depth of talent available if he doesn't make the cut.

Meanwhile, he is collaborating with producer Shawn Ryan on a live-action TV adaptation of the podcast American Hostage. Hamm will reprise his role from the audio series. Additionally, Hamm is set to star in and executive produce the animated detective story Grimsburg for Fox.