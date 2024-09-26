The PGA Tour has lost tons of stars in the golfing world to the upstart LIV Golf league. But no one as big as Jon Rahm, who reportedly ditched the PGA Tour for nearly a half billion dollars. But that did not mean that the Spanish pro didn't miss playing on the world's best circuit.

He has openly expressed his desire to play on LIV, the PGA Tour, and the DP World Tour. However, he had never specifically mentioned exactly which events he wanted back into until Wednesday, that is.

Rahm, while speaking to the media on the eve of the DP World Tour's Spanish Open, was quite candid about what he would like to see.

“Just one [deal] that allows us to play freely between tours and enjoy the game of golf,” Rahm said.

“For example, in my case, play Torrey and American Express in January, and then continue to enjoy the fact of being a DP World Tour member and play some events in the fall as well without any problems.”

Those specific events happen to be a part of the PGA Tour's west coast swing. Torrey Pines is, of course, hosted in beautiful La Jolla, California. The American Express is just an hour up the road in La Quinta. Those tournaments are also held during LIV's offseason, allowing Rahm to have his cake and eat it, too.

That would be ideal for the two-time major champion.

“With the gossip and rumors that have been circulating over the last few weeks, it seems there has been a big step forward made. I’m optimistic. I really am,” said Rahm. “This is where I see the future of men’s professional golf heading. There will not be a merger or a unified world tour, things will carry on as they are, but players will be allowed free movement as they used to be. Let the players choose where they want to play.”

It is interesting to hear Jon Rahm speak of rumors and progress being made. If anything, the PGA Tour seems even less likely to allow players back without future penalty.