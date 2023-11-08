Jon Scheyer is set to be the Duke men's basketball coach for a long time to come. What's his net worth in 2023 after signing his new deal?

College basketball season is here, Duke basketball is back near the top of the AP poll and Jon Scheyer is set to be the man in Durham for a long time to come after signing a six-year contract extension. Scheyer, 36, took over last season for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski and led the Blue Devils to an ACC Tournament Championship. Duke also has the last two No. 1 recruiting classes in the nation under Scheyer, and with his extension, recruiting skill and on-court success, the transition from Krzyzewski has been pretty seamless. Oh yeah, and they just landed next year's top recruit, Cooper Flagg, too. Here's a little more about Jon Scheyer's net worth and career as Duke's basketball season gets underway.

Jon Scheyer's net worth in 2023

Jon Scheyer's net worth is currently estimated to be roughly $5 million. However, with his new contract, and if Duke men's basketball continues to be successful, that number should be rocketing up. While the exact amount he'll be getting paid is currently unknown, the Duke job is one of the most prestigious in men's college basketball, so he'll be well compensated. Scheyer was a Duke legend in his own right but never took his game to the next level. His ascension to the top spot at Duke will be his biggest spotlight yet.

Jon Scheyer's playing career

As mentioned, Jon Scheyer made a name for himself at Duke first as a player. In four years there, he played 144 games for the Blue Devils from 2006-2010. He made the ACC All-Freshman, won ACC Tournament MVP, was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team, and most importantly, won an NCAA championship his senior year.

On the Blue Devils' 2010 title team that featured seven players who would earn some sort of NBA experience (Scheyer not among them), the 6'5 guard led them in scoring and assists, finishing his final season in Durham averaging 18.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. In a time where the NCAA championship was passed between Chapel Hill and Durham almost every other year, Scheyer was the face of a generation of Duke success.

Coach Jon Scheyer

Scheyer couldn't stay out of Durham for long after playing, though, and joined his former coach's staff in 2013-14. Under Krzyzewski, Scheyer worked his way up the ladder. He established himself as one of college basketball's best recruiters and assistant coaches. Scheyer's intimate knowledge of the Duke systems and programs, both from the player and coaching perspective, granted him a wealth of experience to draw from. Scheyer was a fixture on the bench in Coach K's final years, as his stature as a coach grew with rumors about his potential succession.

And yet, despite that experience, Scheyer was still the youngest Power 5 conference men's basketball coach. In his first year, Scheyer showed all his experience paid off.

He led Duke to a 27-9 record last season, finishing the year at No. 12 in the AP poll. Duke went undefeated at home in his first year, and swept bitter rival North Carolina. The Blue Devils won the ACC tournament by avenging an overtime regular season loss to Virginia, which meant they entered the NCAA tournament winning nine straight. However, they didn't make it out of the first weekend of NCAA tournament play.

Still, Scheyer's debut was an absolute success. With his experience and recruiting prowess, as well as the prestige of Duke's basketball history, the Blue Devils are in good hands—which is bad news for the rest of the ACC.