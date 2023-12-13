911 calls were released in 2nd week of the troubled actor's trial.

Jonathan Majors is getting more evidence stacked against him in his assault trial.

The MCU actor's case is in its 2nd week, and Judge Michael Gaffey let the media have a taste of what's going on with the release of evidence on Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter states.

Jonathan Majors' case includes 911 calls

Some of the new evidence includes some intense, disturbing 911 calls. Additionally, there were some photos from Grace Jabbari, the ex-partner and center of the case. Plus, body-cam police footage and video evidence of Majors possibly throwing Jabbari back into a private car.

The 911 evidence is after an alleged domestic dispute incident in which Jabbari claimed Majors grabbed her arm and right hand and twisted her forearm before he struck her right ear.

When the Loki actor called 911, he stated it was “attempted suicide, I think.” When asked about her consciousness, he said, “She's unconscious.” Asked what exactly happened, he replied, “I don't know.”

The 911 tape goes on with him detailing his story.

“She's my ex-partner. We broke up. I came back. She sent me text messages insinuating as much. I stayed in a hotel last night. I came home this morning. I banged on the door. I've been at the apartment for about 20 minutes now. I banged on the door. I couldn't get in. I finally went downstairs and asked the doorman to help us. And they let me in via the handyman,” Majors said.

He has pled not guilty to all allegations. Jonathan Majors is staring down four charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment after the 911 call that police responded to.