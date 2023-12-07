Actor Jonathan Majors trial had an emotional day when his accuser Grace Jabbari left the courtroom in tears.

The woman who accused Jonathan Majors of assault, Grace Jabbari, left the courtroom in tears during the second day of her testimony.

She became emotional when the actor's lawyer mentioned a high school boyfriend who committed suicide, PEOPLE reports.

Jonathan Majors' ex emotional day in court

In the opening statements, defense lawyer Priya Chaudhy focused on Jabbari's choice to go to a nightclub after the incident with Majors.

“The entire case is about the credibility of a woman,” Chaudhry stated. He went on to say, “who saw a text message from another woman on her then-boyfriend's phone and caused the only other witness, the driver, to call her a psycho.”

Regarding the mention of her high school boyfriend, Priya mentioned him during cross-examination.

It caused Jabbari to get extremely upset and emotional. She left the courtroom.

Upon her return, the judge, Michael Gaffey, said, “Ms. Jabbari, we're going to move on to a different subject now.”

It wasn't clear why the high school boyfriend was even brought up and what the reverence was. The judge made sure that the topic was dropped from the case.

The whole trial is from an assault and harassment charge for Majors, who starred in MCU films. He faces up to one year in jail if convicted. He's pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jonathan Majors was set to be the next big star in Marvel. He appeared in Loki as Kang the Conqueror/Victor Timely, according to Men's Health. He's also acted in Creed III, Ant-Man, and the Wasp: Quantumania.