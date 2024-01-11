The film generated a lot of buzz, but it fizzled once the lead actor was convicted.

Convicted actor Jonathan Majors' new Magazine Dreams film will more than likely not be released by Searchlight.

The movie was a Sundance Film Festival favorite, but the brakes have been upon its release now that the star has been convicted of assault and harassment, The Hollywood Reporter writes.

This is another blow to Majors, whose career with Marvel ended after the Disney company dropped him as Kang the Conqueror.

As for Magazine Dreams, Disney owns Searchlight, and they acquired the picture last February. However, due to the circumstances, it may not be released. The company took it off the calendar in October as they awaited the trial for the actor.

Though there's nothing certain, Searchlight is rather silent on the issue. Sources say it would be tough to have on the big screen, let alone Disney+, due to the violence in the film and the actor's reputation.

However, it could see an opportunity from another buyer if Searchlight returns the film to the filmmakers.

The movie was created by Elijah Bynum, who wrote it during the pandemic. It was rewritten specifically for Majors, and it stars him as Killian Maddox — an individual with personal demons who is an amateur bodybuilder.

For the part, the troubled actor trained for 18 months to become physically appropriate.

It has gathered a lot of buzz as awards-worthy. However, that might not be the case anymore due to the lead role of Majors and his legal troubles.

We'll see if Jonathan Majors and Magazine Dreams ever sees the light of day. It's hard to tell at this rate as we await sentencing for the actor.