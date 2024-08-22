Jonathan Taylor's wife is Ayanna Chapman. There's no question that Taylor has been making an impact for the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL as a stellar running back. It wasn't long ago when the former Bert Bell Award winner led the NFL in rushing touchdowns and rushing yards.

But while Taylor has been great in the NFL when he's not struggling with injuries, there's no question that the All-Pro player also has it figured out off the field, thanks to a loving wife. Let's get to know more about Jonathan Taylor's wife Ayanna Chapman.

Who is Ayanna Chapman?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ayanna ly (@ayannaly_)

Jonathan Taylor's wife is Ayanna Chapman. Chapman was born on Feb. 17, 1999, in Camden, N.J. She attended Salem High School, according to sources. Here, Chapman reportedly started her amateur career in field hockey.

As a senior, Chapman played an instrumental role in helping Salem High School post a dominant 12-2 record, including a 10-0 clean slate in conference competition. With Chapman on the squad, Salem High School captured the Tri-County Conference championship.

While Chapman was busy representing her school in field hockey, she was also an accomplished student by graduating high school with a 4.28 grade-point average. As a result, she was named to the National Honors Society.

After completing her high school education, Chapman attended Ball State. The Salem High School alum earned a bachelor's degree in political science. Furthermore, Chapman also continued to play field hockey at the college level. The Cardinals' Field Hockey roster listed her as a back/midfielder.

Given her love for field hockey, it isn't surprising that Chapman likes to stay in fitness shape. In fact, it's her hobby to get some reps in the gym.

In a YouTube Q&A video, Chapman confessed “My favorite probably would have to be I like going to the gym. I've always been into fitness. I've always been an athlete in my entire life. My entire family were athletes.”

Ayanna Chapman representing the Puerto Rico national team

Given Chapman's talent in field hockey, the former Salem High School standout returned to her Puerto Rican roots by representing the country's national team. According to sources, Chapman has answered the call of duty twice for the Puerto Rico national team.

She suited up in the 2017 CAC Qualifier in Kingston, Jamaica, and in the 2018 Hockey Series Open Round 1 in Salamanca, Mexico, both of which saw Puerto Rico finish in third place. Chapman has participated in a total of 10 international caps while playing as the team's defender.

Ayanna Chapman's marriage with Jonathan Taylor

Taylor and Chapman first met at a fall sports banquet at Salem High School, according to reports. Given that both of them attended Salem High School, this doesn't come as a surprise. Since then, the couple hit it off and started dating. In fact, the couple's common love for sports played a big role in their romantic relationship.

In a YouTube Q&A video, Taylor claimed about their first date, “We basically went to one of the biggest basketball games of the year, Salem Rams versus the Penns Grove Red Devils, and it was good I think. I mean, it was an action-packed game. Saw a lot of great moves. I mean if you were there, you know. That game was live.”

Since then, the couple celebrated several events together, including birthdays, Valentine's Days, and even prom night, according to Chapman's Instagram account.

In March 2022, Taylor got down on one knee to pop the question for Chapman, according to a report by Indy Star. Around a year later, the couple officially tied the knot.

Ayanna Chapman's career as an online content creator

After graduating from university, it seems like Chapman has embarked on a career as an online content creator. She has been active in Instagram, where she has amassed more than 3,300 followers.

In addition to these online platforms, Chapman also runs the YouTube channel Ayanna Ly & Jay T, with her husband. Ayanna Ly & Jay T has posted 20 videos online overall. Moreover, it has already garnered 4.3K subscribers and more than 64,000 views on YouTube. The channel focuses on the couple's vacations, Q&A sessions, and behind-the-scenes content.

Ayanna Chapman's career in Public Relations

While Chapman has some experience has an online creator, she also used to work in Snapchat's Content & Communications department. Here, Chapman reportedly learned some valuable experience regarding social media strategies and brand positioning.

Just recently in 2024, Chapman officially launched her public relations firm The Chapman Group. According to the company page, The Chapman Group focuses on elevating the reputation of their clients' branding and specializes in helping a brand's image in terms of media coverage, crisis management, influencer partnerships, event planning, etc.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jonathan Taylor's wife Ayanna Chapman.