One of the most exciting times of the NBA season is finally upon us; All-Star Weekend. The All-Star Game itself has been around forever, but the league has continued to add various events on the side to spice up the festivities. One of the most successful events aside from the All-Star Game itself is definitely the Rising Stars Challenge.

The Rising Stars Challenge has taken on many different forms over the years. The event originally began as the Rookie Challenge in 1994, before becoming the Rising Stars Challenge in 2011. Even still, the league continues to tweak various details to keep fans on their toes Even this season’s edition of the event features a handful of new quirks to ensure it doesn’t get stale.

Without further ado, here’s the rundown on the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars event.

Date, time, location and how to watch Jordan Rising Stars

The Rising Stars Challenge will tip off on Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET, and will air on TNT. The event will be played in Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, home of the Utah Jazz. This will be the first event of All-Star Weekend to take place in Vivint Arena, as the Celebrity All-Star Game, which takes place earlier on Friday night, will be held at Jon M. Huntsman Center, home of the University of Utah’s basketball teams.

Format

Rather than just a standard NBA game featuring young players, the Rising Stars Challenge features its own unique format. Most notably, the event consists of three separate games: two semifinals and a championship game featuring the winners of those semifinals. Additionally, there is no clock in these games, with the winner instead being the first to reach a target score. The target score for the semifinals is 40, while it is 25 for the championship game. This marks the second year that the event has used a tournament format after its introduction in 2022.

Rosters

While the format of the game is largely the same as last year, the roster selection process is slightly different. In 2022, the players available for the four teams to draft included 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four G League players. In 2023, there are 21 rookies and sophomores available for three teams to draft, along with a fourth team composed entirely of G League players.

The head coaches for these teams will certainly look familiar to NBA fans. Former NBA All-Stars Pau Gasol, Deron Williams and Joakim Noah will coach the three teams consisting of NBA players. Meanwhile, current Jazz assistant coach and 2011 NBA Champion Jason Terry will coach the G League team.

Below is a list of each team’s roster.

Team Pau

G Jose Alvarado (New Orleans Pelicans, sophomore)

F Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic, rookie)

F Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors, sophomore)

G Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons, rookie)

G Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers, rookie)

F Keeghan Murray (Sacramento Kings, rookie)

G Andrew Nembhard (Indiana Pacers, rookie)

Team Deron

G Jalen Green (Houston Rockets, sophomore)

G AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks, rookie)

G Bones Hyland (Los Angeles Clippers, sophomore)

C Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz, rookie)

F Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans, rookie)

C Alperen Sengün (Houston Rockets, sophomore)

F Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic, sophomore)

Team Joakim

C Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons, rookie)

G Josh Giddy (Oklahoma City Thunder, sophomore)

G Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks, sophomore)

F Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers, sophomore)

F Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets, rookie)

F Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs, rookie)

G Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder, rookie)

Team Jason

G Sidy Cossiko (G League Ignite)

G Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)

F Mojave King (G League Ignite)

F Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Memphis Hustle)

G Mac McClung (Delaware Blue Coats)

F Leonard Miller (G League Ignite)

G Scotty Pippen Jr. (South Bay Lakers)

Be sure to tune into the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars event on Friday night.