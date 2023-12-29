New Buffaloes five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton exposed about how schools regarded Colorado during his recruiting process.

Jordan Seaton has officially committed to Colorado, ending a long-time recruitment process that threatened to see him flip to another college football program after his announcement that he was joining the Buffaloes. Now, he’s calling out how other programs spoke about Colorado during his recruitment process.

When asked if there were programs recruiting him that were negative towards Deion Sanders in their pitch to him, he immediately recalled an instance, saying, “They were saying…this is the most famous one I got. It was like, who do you want to be, a rapper or something? Like, I’m like, hey. I get what you’re saying, but It was a lot of negative recruiting about him.”

Seaton also rushed to defend Colorado after finishing the season 4-8, stressing that it is a process to build a strong program.

“I feel like, some people don’t understand that he’s only had, he’s only been there for about what, like, has it been a year yet? It’s been a year. Like, the turnaround that that program had from 1 and 11 to, what are they, 5 and 6? 5 and 6, like, 4 and 8, yeah. To that, it’s like, cool, like, you see it like, for example, like Coach Napier and his staff, they’ve been, how long have they been there? It’s their second. Second year? Same thing, like, you gotta take some time, like, Alabama wasn’t Bama in six months. It takes time.”

Jordan Seaton is certainly a key piece in building the Buffaloes into a contender, as the talented offensive lineman looks to reverse the woes that the Buffaloes dealt with last season.