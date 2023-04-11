Jorge Masvidal called time on a 20-year MMA career at UFC 287 after getting outpointed by Gilbert Burns in the co-main event — his fourth straight defeat since 2020.

It was something he hinted at leading up to the fight, but following the defeat, Masvidal acknowledged he no longer had the same physical capabilities or spark he once had.

Of course, he didn’t get knocked out and did manage to eat some big shots from Burns. However, he also lacked his usual confidence, swagger, and explosiveness and according to himself, was overthinking a lot more than he used to.

“Oh okay, I saw these punches, I dodged these three punches and nothing happened,” Masvidal explained on The MMA Hour on Monday. “Now it’s like I’m thinking way too much, it’s now when I fire back, they’re not there no more.

“The standstill pictures ain’t as sharp as they used to be, you feel me?”

But what if Masvidal were to somehow end up victorious on the night? Would he go on to call out Leon Edwards as he had been planning and finally hope to achieve his dream of becoming a UFC champion?

Surprisingly, “Gamebred” revealed he would have retired even if he had won with a late knockout punch.

“Even like let’s say, 10 seconds to go, I would have got the story ending that Miami deserves and f*****g clipped this guy and put this guy to sleep with 10 seconds to go, I still would have retired,” Masvidal added.

“I still would have been like, ‘Yeah, I don’t have it no more. Thank you everybody for the victory, but you know, this is not like me at my best.’”

It’s easy to say that after the fight, but even retiring after a decision defeat is admirable from Jorge Masvidal given how so many fighters stay in the game beyond their prime.