UFC commentator Joe Rogan got the MMA world debating after he recently claimed Jorge Masvidal was “on another level” than former welterweight king Georges St-Pierre.

Whether he actually meant to say it remains to be seen — especially as it was said during his podcast — but it’s certainly a bold take that many observers disagreed with.

After all, the now-retired St-Pierre is a two-weight champion considered by many to be the GOAT of the sport while Masvidal — as good as he is — is yet to win a UFC title.

Not to mention the fact that even if Rogan meant to say Masvidal was better than the competition St-Pierre faced, Masvidal is just two years younger than GSP and also started his MMA career one year after after him.

Regardless, “Gamebred” was asked what he thought of Rogan’s praise and could only take it as an honor.

“Joe’s been watching the sport forever, and he truly is like an encyclopedia,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie Radio. “I was just with Joe, I got back from Texas. We’re like talking boxing and there’s not a name that I threw out that this guy doesn’t know and hasn’t digested 20 fights of this individual. … Every fight, every fighter that I brought up, he’s like, ‘Yeah, I remember so-and-so, he took him out in the seventh round.’ He’s just an encyclopedia of wealth for the sport.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“So, for him to consider me one of the better fighters to have ever lived is – f*ck man, that’s a real life notch for me right there, man. That guy, I consider him a f****n’ true connoisseur of the sport. He calls it the way he is and stuff in fights. I don’t think he’s a biased dude, man. So, I really enjoy his commentary as well. I just feel like that’s f*****g awesome that he put me up there like that.”

Interestingly, Masvidal didn’t outright agree with Rogan’s claim. Instead, he’s more focused on the fighters competing today as he looks to return to the win column when he faces Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 on April 8.

“But like anybody in my sport, I want to fight only the f*****g best,” Masvidal added. “But I’m not worried about GSP right now, because he don’t fight. So, it’s just he-say, she-say. I’m worried about every guy that’s currently active that’s in the top five. Those are the guys that’s I’m worried about and I want to f*****g hurt them, man. Especially the wrestlers.”