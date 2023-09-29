Being a Jorja Smith fan is a bittersweet experience. The English singer-songwriter born and raised in Walsall, West Midlands, is a special talent thanks to her immaculate vocal range. If you've seen her infamous Tiny Desk performance, then you know the vibes. September 29, 2023, after waiting five years, she blessed her fans with her second studio album, Falling or Flying, NPR confirms. As cliche as it sounds, it's definitely a rollercoaster of an album, but in all the best ways. And this is why loving her can hurt and bring joy simultaneously.

She didn't exactly leave her listeners thirsty for five years, but it sure did feel like it. Grasping on to double entendres and hidden meanings from her debut Lost & Found wasn't enough. The sporadic releases of an EP and loose singles weren't enough, although they were very delightful. This LP is what we wanted. It's a refreshing taste of R&B while also adding shades of UK House, Pop, Neo-soul, and rap. We waited, and she certainly delivered, so let's dive into this full review.

Jorja Smith's ‘Falling or Flying': A Triumph of Self-Discovery

In the realm of modern music, few artists have captured the essence of self-discovery and authenticity as boldly as British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith. Her journey, marked by introspection and creative evolution, recently culminated in her second studio album, ‘Falling or Flying.' In this album, Smith not only exhibits her musical prowess but also delves into a profound exploration of her inner self.

Returning to Roots: Rediscovering Jorja Smith

‘Falling or Flying' is a triumph born from Smith's unwavering conviction. It signifies her return to her Midlands roots after realizing that the bustling streets of London were not conducive to her life and music-making. The decision to reconnect with her pre-fame self, the one hidden from the industry's gaze, was pivotal. Smith, in her statement, candidly admits to being a “people pleaser” during her formative years in the industry. However, her retreat to her Midlands home allowed her to embrace self-trust, diminish self-doubt, and liberate herself from the weight of others' opinions.

Teaming up with DAMEDAME*, an emerging production duo who are also her childhood friends, Smith forged a creative partnership that permeates ‘Falling or Flying' with freshness and uninhibited creativity. The album unfolds much like Solange's ‘When I Get Home,' characterized by an uncompromising and arresting collection of tracks. Even the seemingly conventional ‘Go Go Go' takes on a new dimension, infused with the spirit of uninhibited recording sessions, where the trio reveled in their shared vision.

A Journey of Primal Needs: Smith's Lyrical Exploration

The tracks on ‘Falling or Flying' delve deep into primal human needs: love, intimacy, comfort, understanding, and independence. The album's rhythms pulsate with physicality, echoing the hidden apprehensions concealed beneath a brave facade. “Try Me,” the album's opener, encapsulates this spirit. It rides on a Bo Diddley beat, interspersed with finger-cymbal pings and pistol-cocking sounds as Smith confronts doubters and past scars, proclaiming, “I don't have to tell you what I've changed.”

Throughout the album, Smith's voice embodies a hesitant yet determined exploration of these primal needs. In “Little Things,” propelled by a lively bassline and brisk Latin percussion, she extends a bold invitation, asking, “Won't you come with me and spend the night?” Yet, dissonant piano chords suggest lingering doubts. The title track, “Falling or Flying,” mirrors her ambivalence in a new romance, with percussion and rhythm guitar bouncing between speakers as she implores, “Show me you want me.” The uncertainty persists as she ponders, “Who else could get me to fall from these heights?”

Complex Relationships: Embracing Ambiguity

‘Falling or Flying' is an ode to farewells, rather than unions. Songs like “Go Go Go” swiftly sever ties with a lover who couldn't keep confidences. “Broken Is the Man” is a reflection on a toxic relationship, with Smith realizing that her partner meant nothing to her. However, Smith doesn't simplify these relationships into heroes and villains; she recognizes the nuances. In the album's final stretch, she returns to her balladic style, accompanied by guitars, pianos, and strings, as she contemplates the guilt-ridden but unequivocal act of pulling away. “What if My Heart Beats Faster?,” the closing track, ponders the mystery of how even the closest partners can never truly know each other. It's an intimate internal conversation set to music, where the drums beat like a heartbeat.

In ‘Falling or Flying,' Jorja Smith has crafted more than just an album; it's a testament to the power of self-discovery and authenticity. With each track, she bares her vulnerabilities, navigates her primal desires, and embraces the complexities of human relationships. It's an album that resonates deeply, inviting listeners to embark on their own journey of self-exploration, just as Smith has done so fearlessly.