Jose Abreu reveals true feelings on playing in 2023, White Sox future

Jose Abreu is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, and at 35, there are questions about his desire to play and whether or not he’ll stay with the Chicago White Sox.

The first concern isn’t much of an issue, though, as Abreu himself said he wants to continue playing since he is “hungry for more baseball.” The second, however, isn’t easy to answer right now. The veteran first baseman shared that he is going to take his time in the offseason and rest first before making a decision on what comes next for him, per James Fegan of The Athletic.

“I want to thank them [White Sox fans] for all the support, for always having my back. These were a special nine years and I hope there can be more,” Abreu added.

Jose Abreu has been one of the White Sox’s best players since his arrival in 2014. While his productions has dipped, he continues to be an incredible leader and stabilizing force for the team amid their rough campaign.

Losing Abreu would definitely be a huge blow to a team hoping to turn things around in 2023 after missing the playoffs and losing their manager in Tony La Russa.

Of course as everyone knows, Abreu is very loyal to the White Sox. Not only that, but his teammates love him as well, with Luis Roberts telling reporters recently that he “100 percent” wants the vet to come back to the team.

For now fans can only wait and see Abreu will do regarding his future. But whatever decision he makes, there is no doubt he’ll be regarded as one of the best White Sox players ever.