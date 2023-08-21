On Monday, August 21st, we have a great slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 6-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Monday, August 21st.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has four player props and a total parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's same-game promo has to offer.

Jose Altuve, the star second baseman for the Houston Astros, has been a consistent and formidable hitter throughout his career which makes him a safe bet to get at least one hit in tonight's game against James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox.

Altuve has a strong track record against Paxton. In their previous matchups, Altuve has had success at the plate, consistently making solid contact and getting on base. He is currently hitting .333 (10-for-30) with one double, two home runs, three RBIs, and five walks with a OBP of .429 and a SLG of .567.

James Paxton hasn't been his dominant self as we've seen earlier in his career which could be in large part due to injuries he's sustained over the last two seasons. He has been giving up a ton of hard contact to the point that he's given up five home runs in his last three games alone. With Paxton leaving the ball over the plate more than he has in the past mixed in with Altuve's great contact and plate discipline, Altuve should be a sure thing to get at least 1+ hits in tonight's game.

Rafael Devers, the talented third baseman for the Boston Red Sox, has been a consistent run producer throughout his career and he has been an absolute tear as of late coming into this matchup against Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros.

Devers has had success against Javier in their previous matchups. In fact, Devers hit a home run and had two RBIs in his last game against Javier. That puts him at a .333 batting average to go along with one home run, two RBIs, and one walk with a OBP of .429 and SLG of .1000.

Cristian Javier has had his share of struggles on the mound. In recent games, he has given up multiple runs and has struggled with his command. He has given up 2+ runs in each of his last nine games and over that span, he has given up 10 home runs with 23 walks. Also, Javier has struggled mightily after lefties this season giving up a .275 batting average with 16 doubles, four triples, and 10 home runs. With the potential high-scoring affair between these two teams, Devers should be in line to get 1+ RBIs in tonight's game.

Rafael Devers is known for his exceptional hitting skills. He has a career batting average of .284 and has consistently been among the league leaders in RBIs. Devers' ability to make solid contact and drive the ball to all fields makes him a difficult batter to retire.

Devers comes into tonight's matchup riding a four-game hitting streak. Over that span, Dvers has a .556 batting average with 10 hits, one double, three home runs, six RBIs, and two walks to go along with an OBP of .600 and SLG of 1.111. If Javier continues the struggles that he has had over his last nine games, Devers should have a breakout performance this evening.

Both the Red Sox and Astros have strong lineups with hitters who are capable of producing runs. The Red Sox have players like Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, while the Astros have Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez. Combining those hot bats with some inconsistency with pitching on both sides should help see this matchup be a high-scoring affair.

Cristian Javier has been a shell of his former earlier season self. Over the last nine games, he has given up 35 earned runs on 43 hits (7.56 ERA), with 10 home runs, and 23 walks. Meanwhile, opposite Javier on the mound for the Red Sox is James Paxton who has had trouble with the long ball over his last 10 games. He has given up 21 earned runs on 48 hits along with 10 home runs over that span. If these two pitchers don't pick it up tonight, both teams will be able to feast and easily surpass this alternate total.

During his short stint in the Boston Red Sox lineup, this season as a third-year player James Duran certainly has been productive. He is currently hitting .280 with 11 extra-base hits, 12 RBIs, and 2 home runs. He has been struggling in the month of August however but that could quickly change against a struggling pitcher in Cristian Javier in tonight's matchup. Seeing as how Javier has struggled a ton against left-handed batters, Duran will get ample opportunities to get one hit off of him before the Astros need to head to the bullpen.