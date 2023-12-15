Jose Mourinho criticizes Pep Guardiola's ease in player transactions at Manchester City, citing Kalvin Phillips' potential departure.

Jose Mourinho didn't hold back in his criticism of Pep Guardiola's player management, highlighting the ease with which Manchester City can buy and offload players. Mourinho's remarks came after Guardiola hinted at Kalvin Phillips' potential departure, just a year and a half after his £42 million signing from Leeds United.

Despite the hefty transfer fee, Phillips' limited game time at Manchester City has sparked discussions about the rationale behind the move. Despite scoring in the recent Champions League fixture against Red Star Belgrade, Phillips has struggled for consistent starts, raising questions about City's transfer strategy.

With interest brewing from clubs like Manchester United eyeing Phillips in January, Mourinho's discontent was palpable as he contrasted the contrasting realities of managing budgets. The AS Roma manager expressed his frustration, stating, “Not that I’m jealous, but Manchester City, for example, paid €80 million for Phillips… And now in January, Pep said he will send him away and buy another [midfielder].”

Mourinho highlighted the contrasting financial realities, shedding light on the challenges faced by AS Roma in the transfer market. While Mourinho has made prudent investments at AS Roma, spending around £126 million and making a profit on transfers, Guardiola's Manchester City has seen significant expenditures, with a net loss of £142 million in player transactions during the same period.

The comments from the former Inter Milan manager accentuate the divergent approaches in player acquisitions and departures between Manchester City and AS Roma. As Guardiola looks to replace Phillips in the upcoming transfer window, Mourinho's remarks shed light on the financial constraints and differing strategies between the two clubs.