Jose Ramirez shuts down David Ortiz’s Guardians’ contract criticism

Jose Ramirez is trying to lead the Cleveland Guardians into the American League Divisional Series for a matchup against the New York Yankees. It’s hard to remember now, but just a few months ago, there were rumors swirling that the Guardians were open to trading Ramirez, as he was looking for a new contract. The two sides ended up agreeing on a seven-year, $141 million deal to keep Ramirez in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

If you ask Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, that simply isn’t enough money for Ramirez. Ortiz took a screenshot of Ramirez’s yearly earnings during his time with the Guardians, and said that Ramirez’s deals throughout his time with the Guardians simply have not been enough for what the star third baseman is worth.

David Ortiz on Jose Ramirez's contract extension: "This is what is called a shitty contract for a player of that caliber." pic.twitter.com/sSIKB3xGUg — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) October 8, 2022

It takes two to tango, though, and Ramirez didn’t have to accept that deal if he didn’t want to. He shot down Ortiz’s claim by posting a message on his Instagram to Ortiz that says that money is not everything, and that God and family come first for him.

José Ramírez posted this on his Instagram account in response to what David Ortiz had posted about his contract extension with the Cleveland Guardians: "Life is not just about making money. God and family come first." https://t.co/nyn29f5YJf pic.twitter.com/dWqI0ud9UV — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) October 8, 2022

There’s no question that Ortiz is right in saying that Jose Ramirez is underpaid, because he is. Ramirez is one of the best all-around players in the game, but his new contract with the Guardians sees him earning barely over $20 million per year. Compared to what some of the other stars in the MLB are making, that is nothing.

But it’s clear that doesn’t bother Ramirez, who clearly values playing in Cleveland. If he was unhappy with the deal, he wouldn’t have accepted it. Instead, he signed a team-friendly deal with the Guardians, and is helping them achieve playoff success in more than one way now. With Jose Ramirez leading the Guardians for the next few seasons, they should continue to make noise in the American League Central.