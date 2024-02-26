After taking over the head coaching job at Florida A&M, James Colzie III promoted Joseph Henry to the assistant head coaching position. Henry served as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2023, and he will add Colzie's former title to his list of duties going forward.
“My family and I are thrilled for the future of FAMU Football and to continue our championship trajectory as a part of Head Coach Colzie's staff,” Henry said after the promotion. “I am honored Coach Colzie and our administration have trusted me with the added responsibility and new title of Assistant Head Coach in addition to coordinating FAMU's ‘Thunder & Lightning' offense. We enter 2024 with the continuity of our championship coaching staff, along with a few new high-level additions, to make this season as historic as the last one. I am most excited to see our players continue their pursuit of excellence due to the hard work they have put in on and off the field to repeat as Celebration Bowl and SWAC champions. I am grateful to Coach Colzie for his faith in me to help achieve our goals serve our players, and make Rattler Nation proud!”
Although Henry didn't call plays last season, he helped coordinate an offense that ranked in the top 25 of multiple categories in 2023. The Rattlers were 12th in First Down Offense, 18th in Time of Possession, 19th in Passing Yards Per Completion, and 20th in Sacks Allowed in the nation. He also helped quarterback Jeremy Moussa secure the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year Award.
“I'm happy for Coach Henry, who will now get the opportunity to call plays for our nationally-ranked Rattler offense,” Colzie said. “Coach Henry and the staff are working hard to ensure we continue to improve as an offense. I'm pleased with everyone's effort to ensure we don't miss a step on the offensive side of the ball. We will stand on our offensive principles of using multiple personnel groups and getting the ball to our athletes in space.”
On top of his work as the offensive coordinator, Henry developed multiple linemen into All-SWAC-caliber players. Cameron Covin joined Jeremy Moussa on all All-SWAC First Team, while Ashton Grable accompanied two other Rattlers on the Second Team.