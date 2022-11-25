Published November 25, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills had a successful 2-game stint at Ford Field in Detroit. Five days after beating the Cleveland Browns in a “home” game in the Motor City, the Bills survived a full effort from the Lions and came away with a 28-25 road victory on Thanksgiving Day.

The unique scenario for the Bills allowed them to become the first team to win back-to-back games on the Lions home field since 2016. The Lions won consecutive home games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings in Weeks 11 and 12 of the 2016 season.

“It was very deja vu-ish,” said Allen.

The Lions have won home games on consecutive occasions in 2017, 2018 and 2021, but those wins did not occur in back-to-back weeks.

The Bills emerged with the victory over the Lions when Tyler Bass connected on a tie-breaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. Buffalo is the third NFL team to play two games in five or fewer days on the road in the same stadium, and the first to win both.

Buffalo improved to 8-3 with the win, and the Bills are one-half game ahead of the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East. Josh Allen completed 24 of 42 passes for 253 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. The quarterback also carried the ball 10 times for 78 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Bills lost pass rush specialist Von Miller to a knee injury late in the first half. Without Miller in the lineup, the Bills depended on defensive tackles Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones to provide the pass rush. Oliver had 6 tackles, 1.0 sack and 2 tackles for loss, while Jones added 6 tackles, 1.0 sack and 1 tackle for loss.