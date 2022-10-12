Josh Allen will be thrilled with Isaiah McKenzie concussion protocol update

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills high-powered offense has been on a roll to start the 2022 season. However, they were facing the potential of being short handed in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs as wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie worked his way back from a concussion he suffered in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills managed to get by in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers without McKenzie, but the Chiefs are a different beast. The good news is that McKenzie has cleared the concussion protocol, and will be partaking in the Bills practice today. That puts him in line to suit up for the crucial contest between two of the AFC’s top dogs on Sunday afternoon, which is a great sign for Buffalo.

#bills WR Isaiah McKenzie has cleared concussion protocol. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 12, 2022

Having McKenzie could be crucial for the Bills this weekend, as the Chiefs may focus on doing whatever they can to limit Allen’s top two targets in Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. McKenzie has put together a strong start to the 2022 season as the third receiver playing behind those two, and he could be in line for a big game against Kansas City if he ends up playing.

McKenzie’s practice status will be worth monitoring, but for now, it looks like he’s in a good spot to suit up for the Bills big Week 6 contest. Having him out there could make a world of a difference for Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense, and it’s clear his status is important to the Bills heading into this game. But as of right now, it looks like McKenzie is on track to play after missing last weekend’s contest.