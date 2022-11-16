Published November 16, 2022

By Reese Nasser

Josh McDaniels, in his first year as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, has struggled to find success. Heading into Week 11, his team is 2-7 and fourth in the AFC West.

In Week 10, McDaniels and the Raiders suffered a 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. This marked their third defeat in a row.

On Wednesday, McDaniels spoke about the slow start that the Raiders have had this season. During his conversation with reporters, he chose to take a very honest approach to how the team currently looks.

Via The Fresno Bee’s Anthony Galaviz:

“We all face adversity. Everybody wants to get caught up in the situation and record. All we can do is focus on today. I thought this morning was exactly where you wanted it to be. We’re all professionals and we have a job. We need to make progress and improve and that’s what we’re focused on. I think the leaders have been great all year and I don’t see that changing at all.”

McDaniels has taken an optimistic approach amid the Raiders struggles. He was sure to acknowledge that the Raiders leaders have still done their job this season, even with things not going to plan. This comes just days after quarterback Derek Carr’s emotional response following their Week 10 loss.

In the following weeks, things don’t appear to get easier for this Raiders team. They will be taking on the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Chargers in their next three games. With how this team has performed lately, there is no telling what the outcome will be. But even so, Josh McDaniels still appears to be confident in the team that he is sending out onto the field.