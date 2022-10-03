It took a few games but Josh McDaniels finally got his first win as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders knocked off the Denver Broncos, 32-24 on Sunday evening. Las Vegas had started off the season 0-3 after a 4-0 preseason.

After the game, McDaniels had some strong praise for the team.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels: "I want to give our guys credit. We've been trying to improve in some areas. Big progress. I think our guys worked really hard this week. I loved our effort, attitude and toughness." — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) October 2, 2022

According to Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee, McDaniels credited the team with having a strong week in practice working on the areas they needed to improve upon.

Josh McDaniels was hired as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders back in January after having spent the past ten years as an offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots. During his time with the Patriots, he was a key member of several Super Bowl championship teams. He had one previous stop as a head coach in the NFL with the Denver Broncos during the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

During the 2009 season, the Broncos went 8-8 under McDaniels and in 2010 they finished 3-9.

He has spent the majority of his NFL coaching career with the Patriots organization which began in 2001 after spending the 1999 season as a graduate assistant with the University of Michigan.

With the win, the Raiders move to 1-3 on the season. Las Vegas is 1-1 at home and 0-2 on the road. They remain in 4th place in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos. The Raiders next game is on Monday, Oct. 10 on the road against the Chiefs at 5:15 p.m. PDT. After that they have a bye for Week 6.