UFC 298 continues with a fight between Josh Quinlan and Danny Barlow Check out our UFC odds series for our Quinlan-Barlow prediction.

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria continues on the prelims with a fight in the welterweight division between Josh Quinlan and promotional newcomer Danny Barlow. Quinlan suffered his professional defeat via unanimous decision the last time out meanwhile, Barlow secured his contract with a brutal first-round knockout on the Contender Series With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Quinlan-Barlow prediction and pick.

Josh Quinlan (6-1) secured his contract like his counterpart, winning in the Contender Series in 2021. He made quick of Jason Witt in his UFC debut with a first-round knockout only to fall short in his next fight against Trey Waters last year. Quinlan will be looking to get his UFC career back on track when he takes on UFC debutant Danny Barlow at UFC 298.

Danny Barlow (7-0) is an undefeated prospect who made quick work of his opponent Raheam Forest on the Contender Series brutally knocking him out in the first round. Five of his seven victories have come inside the distance and all five have come inside the first round. Barlow will be looking to make a statement in his UFC debut when he takes on Josh Quinlan this weekend at UFC 298.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC 298 Odds: Josh Quinlan-Danny Barlow Odds

Josh Quinlan: +182

Danny Barlow: -212

Over 1.5 rounds: -137

Under 1.5 rounds: +107

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Josh Quinlan Will Win

Josh Quinlan looked like a prime prospect coming into his Contender Series fight as a 5-0 undefeated prospect. He was able to knock out Logan Urban to secure his contract and did one better knocking out UFC veteran Jason Witt less than a year later in his debut. He however fell short in his next fight against the towering Trey Waters who had troubles with the height and reach and ultimately lost via unanimous decision.

He now gets to take on promotional newcomer Danny Barlow to get back on the right track. Barlow is yet another fighter who will sport a height and reach advantage over Quinlan. This time around, Quinlan will need to do a better job at navigating through the reach discrepancy to get on the inside to land his heavy strikes or potentially take this fight to the mat. This fight would be best suited if Quinlan could use his grappling to his advantage from there he can overwhelm Barlow potentially getting the finish and back on track.

Why Danny Barlow Will Win

Danny “LeftHand2God” Barlow has lived by his moniker throughout his time as a professional MMA fighter. It most recently showed in his fight against Reheam Forest when he landed his patented left hand that sat him down finishing him in just a little over a minute in the first round. He will be putting that left hand to the test when he takes on Josh Quinlan in his UFC debut.

Barlow will need to stay at range and utilize his 8″ reach advantage that he will have in this fight. Waters did a good job at using long limbs to keep Quinlan at bay and Barlow will need to replicate that. The good thing for Barlow is that Quinlan has a ton of trouble trying to navigate the reach of his opponents and he doesn't utilize calf kicks to make them stationary. This will let Barlow stay at range pumping out his jab and then countering with his left hand as Quinlan comes within range. If Barlow can keep this fight standing we could see another “LeftHand2God” for another knockout victory.

Final Josh Quinlan-Danny Barlow Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an absolute banger between these two welterweight competitors. Quinlan looked like he was poised to do good things when he rattled six straight victories with all six coming inside the distance until he met his match with Trey Waters. He showed his susceptibility against fighters who are much more pronounced in reach which spells bad against Danny Barlow who has an outrageous 80″ reach which is unheard of at 170 lbs.

Barlow while he has some exceptional power and range management, he has been taken down on several occasions on the regional scene. However, he has yet to be finished on the mat or even lost a decision on the regional scene. Ultimately, Quinlan will be looking to press forward and keep Barlow on his heels trying to get on the inside of the reach of Barlow and attempt to take him to the mat but it will be Barlow landing the stiff jab and left hand that will keep Quinlan from just pressing forward with ill-regard until Barlow lands a flush left hand putting him down and getting another finish.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Josh Quinlan-Danny Barlow Prediction & Pick: Danny Barlow (-190), Under 1.5 Rounds (+106)