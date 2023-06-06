Josh Taylor is ready for any version of Teofimo Lopez.

Taylor defends his 140-pound titles against the former lightweight champion Saturday night in Madison Square Garden, New York.

A statement-making win would re-establish the Scot as one of the best boxers in the world today, especially after his controversial split decision victory over Jack Catterall in February last year.

As far as how the fight will go, Taylor is expecting an early knockout — but is ready for any version of Lopez, including the one that outpointed Vasiliy Lomachenko.

“The way I think he's going to fight, we'll put him out of there early,” Taylor told Sky Sports. “But if it goes the other way, which I think it might do as well, it'll be a boxing match, a clever boxing match but nothing that I'm going to be surprised with.

“I've watched him quite a bit in the lead up to this fight and I think I know what I'm expecting. But whatever he brings, I'm more than ready for. Having said that, the fighter that beat Lomachenko is the version of Teofimo Lopez that I'm preparing for; a very good fighter.”

Since the aforementioned fight with Catterall, Taylor notably has a new trainer in Joe McNally. It's a move the unbeaten 32-year-old feels will help him rediscover his best form.

“I've got – I've said it so many times – my mojo back,” he added. “I feel like I've got it back. I just feel like I'm back to my old chirpy self. The way I was before in the lead up to the [Regis] Prograis fight. I feel I'm back to that kind of mentality. That sort of form as well.

“I wouldn't say the love for the game was lost. I just felt like there was just something always missing, that one link missing that I was looking for that I wasn't able to get out. The full potential out of myself. There's none of that now. I feel like I'm unlocking my full potential and can be myself and improving as well, improving on the bits of my game that I need to improve on. I just feel like I'm firing on all cylinders.”

Lopez, meanwhile, will be looking to make it three in a row since moving up to super lightweight following his first career defeat to George Kambosos Jr.

A win over Taylor would also make him a two-division champion in the process.