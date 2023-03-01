Journey to the Savage Planet Employee of the Month Edition is here! Check out our review and all the features included in this enhanced edition.

Journey to the Savage Planet Employee of the Month Edition

“If you have to be stranded on one alien planet this year, do it in 4k!

The definitive edition of the hilarious first-person adventure game Journey to the Savage Planet! Fully optimized for new hardware, running at a snappy 60 frames per second, includes all patches, all that juicy DLC, and a few new cinematics for your viewing pleasure.”

The EOTM Edition is only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Features

The Employee of the Month edition of Journey to the Savage Planet includes the base game and the Hot Garbage DLC. In addition to this, high-end consoles will also get optimized 4K graphics, with up to 60 FPS on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox X. Players on Xbox S will be able to experience up to 1440p resolution and 60 FPS.

This version of the game also features new in-game ads, new Martin Tweed videos, as well as new photo mode filters and frames.

The Hot Garbage DLC initially launched in April 2020 and added a new area to the game, added flight traversal, as well as additional Photo Mode options and functionality, among other things.

Controls

The controls of Journey to the Savage Planet Employee of the Month Edition fit well on the DualSense, although more could have been done to utilize its features. The game itself functions great on a controller layout, but DualSense-specific features such as the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers feel underused – the latter of which was not used at all. Journey to the Savage Planet works well on the controller, with each important button being easy to reach and you’ll most likely never have to flex your hand for a difficult button combination at most points of the game. Some of the buttons may seem unintuitive and unorthodox at first, but it only takes some getting used to before it feels comfortable.

Nevertheless, the overall experience on the DualSense layout just feels right.

PS5 Experience

One standout feature is how playing on the PS5 eliminates most loading screens, making for a more seamless gaming experience. The graphics and performance are top-notch with no noticeable hitches like frame drops or delays during gameplay. The additional in-game ads and videos from the EOTM edition gives a much fuller experience to the game and enhances the overall experience as it definitely beats listening to same looped videos of Martin Tweed making snarky and sneaky comments.

The EOTM Edition of this game is nothing but improvements, offering an even better gaming experience than before. The experience on the PS5 is amazing, and even lets you switch between a Performance Mode and a Quality mode. This enhanced edition allows for 4k graphics and 60 FPS, and with the slider you can prioritize whichever aspect you want. The world of AR-Y 26 already looked good before, and it looks more magnificent on 4K.

Conclusion

The Employee of the Month Edition upgrade is free if you already own the game on the applicable platforms, so those who are eligible will need no convincing. If you have been interesting in trying out Journey to the Savage Planet however, this is a great pickup to get the most enjoyment (or at least the most that Kindred Aerospace will allow) out of the game.

ClutchPoints Gaming was provided a review key by 505 Games and Raccoon Logic. This review was done on the PlayStation 5.