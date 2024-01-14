She was the last surviving cast member of the popular comedy.

Actress Joyce Randolph has passed away at the age of 99.

The star is mainly known for her role as Trixie in the popular show The Honeymooners, TMZ reports. She was the last surviving member of the main cast. Before her, Jackie Gleason passed away in 1987, Audrey Medows died in 1996, and Art Carney passed in 2003.

Joyce Randolph passes away at 99

She was born Joyce Sirola in Detroit on October 21, 1924, The New York Times stated. Her acting began at 19 in New York. From there, Randolph's Broadway debut was in 1945 in A Goose for the Gander.

In the Honeymooners series, she was the wife of Ed Norton (Art Carney). The show ran for only 39 episodes yet is considered one of the best comedies ever. It debuted in 1955 on CBS.

Trixie, who Randolph portrayed, was the upstairs wife who constantly crossed her arms and complained about her husband with her friend, Alice (Meadows).

As for her rehearsing for The Honeymooners, there were only hours to prepare before the show aired.

“We never saw Jackie until 11 a.m. on Saturday, the morning of the show,” Randolph told the NYT. “At lunchtime, there was just one run-through with Jackie. He said that comedy didn't work if it was overrehearsed.”

She appeared on other CBS programs during the ‘5os, including Cavalcade of Stars. This was the show she was discovered for by Gleason when he spotted her on a television commercial chewing gum. He hired her then for the skit show.

After Honeymooners, she essentially gave up on acting, but did make a few commercials and personal appearances.

RIP Joyce Randolph.