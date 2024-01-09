Experience the entertaining clash of wit and talent between Jude Bellingham and Jamie Carragher in the 2023 Team of the Year selections.

In a year filled with footballing drama and breathtaking performances, the coveted Team of the Year selections brought stellar picks and a healthy dose of banter. The recent showdown between Jude Bellingham and the CBS Sports crew—Jamie Carragher and Kate Abdo—added an unexpected twist to the customary selection process.

The premise was simple: create a Team of the Year 2023 based on the standout performances of 2023. However, the dynamics shifted when the selection war became a battle of wits and wit. Carragher and Abdo allied, pitting themselves against the formidable duo of Micah Richards and Alex Scott.

What made this clash truly entertaining was the clause that once a player was chosen, they became off-limits to the opposing team. Bellingham, the young maestro, found himself in the crossfire of Carragher’s jests as the Liverpool legend cheekily picked Declan Rice, sending the CBS crew into fits of laughter.

As the selections unfolded, Team of the Year from both panelists took shape—Carragher and Abdo assembling a front three boasting the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Lionel Messi. At the same time, Richards and Scott opted for Vinicius Junior, Erling Haaland, and Mo Salah.

However, Bellingham’s inclusion in the team with the promise of a “free role” in midfield tipped the scales. Embracing his playful side, the 20-year-old didn’t hold back, teasing Carragher over his chosen trio’s perceived lack of pace: “I don’t think there is enough energy in there… a lot of walking.”

🎥 Jude Bellingham when he saw Mbappé & Messi in Jaime Carragher’s Team Of The Year: “Don’t know if there’s enough energy in there. A lot of walking.” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UcoToVcfil — Bellingham Time (@BellinghamTime) January 8, 2024

Carragher, known for his quick wit, fired back, challenging Bellingham to a race against Mbappe. The exchange left the audience in stitches, adding a refreshing and humorous dimension to the serious business of team selection.

While the banter raged on, what remained evident was the celebration of footballing excellence throughout the year. Beyond the friendly jibes and laughter, this showdown highlighted the brilliance of these athletes and their impact on the beautiful game. As the debate continued, one thing was certain—the Team of the Year discussions were as much about camaraderie and laughter as they were about talent and skill.