Julia Roberts sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and ended up opening up about her kids and what their college experience means.

Julia Roberts recently opened up on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon about her enthusiasm for her twins' college experiences, People reports. The 56-year-old actress, known for her roles in iconic films like Pretty Woman, shares 19-year-old twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter, along with 16-year-old son Henry Daniel, with her husband Danny Moder.

During the interview, Roberts expressed pride in her children's accomplishments, mentioning that “two of the three” are currently in college. Eager to support their academic journeys, she revealed that she has fully embraced the college spirit, proudly donning the school colors and actively participating in the experience.

“I wear the colors. I do the whole thing,” Roberts shared with Jimmy Fallon, illustrating her commitment to being a supportive college parent. While her twins are navigating their undergraduate years, Fallon inquired about how Henry, the youngest, is adjusting to being the only child at home. Roberts explained that it's a “good 50/50 split,” as he both enjoys the attention and misses his siblings.

Prior to the twins heading off to college, Roberts expressed her excitement for their new chapter during an interview with Extra. Noting that she did not have a college experience herself, she finds it fascinating to witness it happening for her children. She emphasized her joy and anticipation for their journey into higher education.

Recently celebrating Hazel and Phinnaeus's 19th birthday on November 28, Roberts took to Instagram to share a rare photo of them. In a conversation with Extra, she explained that birthdays are moments to be celebrated and expressed her love for her children. Roberts mentioned that sharing on Instagram allows her to be a proud parent without compromising their privacy.