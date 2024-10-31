Another week of college football is in the books, and it is now time to shift focus to week 10 of the season. It's hard to believe that there have already been two months of the regular season, and in a little over a month, we will know the College Football Playoff field. There are once again a lot of good games this week with playoff implications, and of them features Julian Fleming going up against his former team as the Penn State football team will be hosting Ohio State. Both teams are ranked in the top-five. This is the game of the week.

The Ohio State football team dropped their first game of the season a few weeks ago on the road against Oregon, and if they lose to Penn State this weekend, there will be some pressure on them as a third loss would likely lead to missing the College Football Playoff. A loss against Penn State would also likely end their Big Ten title hopes.

Penn State is hoping to take down the Buckeyes for the first time since 2016, and if they do, a 12-0 regular season looks very likely.

Before we talk more about Julian Fleming and predictions for his performance against his former squad, let's take a deeper look at both of these teams.

Ohio State can't afford a second loss

If the Ohio State football team wants to have a chance at winning the Big Ten this season, they need to get a win against Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes already have one loss, and a second one would likely eliminate them from contention. They would need Oregon or Penn State to lose three games in that case, and that isn't going to happen.

Ohio State has one of the best rosters in the country, and it would be very disappointing if they lose two games in the regular season. Plus, if they lose against the Nittany Lions, the pressure will be on as one more loss will probably mean no playoff. The Buckeyes still play Indiana and rival Michigan after this. They need to find a way to get it done on the road this weekend.

Penn State is looking for a season-defining win

The Penn State football team has been one of the best teams in the Big Ten for awhile now, but they have always had issues with Ohio State and Michigan. First, it was the Buckeyes that dominated the conference as the Nittany Lions couldn't get past them after the 2016 season. The issue has been the same the past three years with Michigan. Now, once again, their Big Ten title hopes are likely coming down to a matchup with one of them. This year, it's Ohio State.

Penn State is currently 7-0 and their schedule shapes up very nicely after this week. The Nittany Lions have one of the easier Big Ten schedules this year, and even if they lose, they will likely finish 11-1 as the best team left on their schedule is currently 5-3.

The Nittany Lions don't want 11-1. They want to beat Ohio State, and they want to win the Big Ten. This is a massive game, and wide receiver Julian Fleming is someone to pay attention to as he played for the Buckeyes last year. Here are three predictions for his performance.

Julian Fleming will have his best game of the year

Julian Fleming was terrific at Ohio State, but he has been quiet this season. He doesn't have more than two receptions in one game, and he has 148 receiving yards this season. However, he will come ready to play against his former team, and the staff will have ways to get him the ball. Fleming will have his best game of the season on Saturday.

Julian Fleming will score a touchdown

Julian Fleming has not found the end zone yet this season. That is definitely surprising based on his skill, but that will end this weekend. Fleming will find a way to score his first touchdown against his former team.

Julian Fleming and Penn State will lose

The Penn State football team is not going to win this game. Once again, their conference title hopes will be crushed by Ohio State. The home crowd will give them an advantage, but they just won't be able to get it done. The Buckeyes will win 24-21.

Ohio State and Penn State will kick off at noon ET from Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, and the game will be airing on Fox. The Buckeyes are currently favored by three points.

Notable week 10 games

This game between the Penn State football team and Ohio State will be a good one to watch, and ESPN's College GameDay will be in State College as this is by far the biggest game of the week. Still, there are a lot of other good games around college football this weekend.

Starting in the ACC, there are a couple good games as Louisville will try to keep pace in the conference as they are taking on Clemson. Also, we have a matchup between two top-25 teams as #18 Pitt will visit #20 SMU. That game has huge implications on the conference title race as both teams have zero ACC losses.

In the Big 12, there isn't a lot going on. Two ranked teams have byes, and the other two main contenders have games that they should be able to win as Iowa State is playing Texas Tech and Kansas State is playing Houston.

Moving over to the Big Ten, we have already talked about the biggest game in the conference this weekend as Ohio State will battle Penn State at noon, and Michigan and Oregon will play at 3:30 in other big one to watch. Those should be two exciting games.

Lastly, the SEC is fairly quiet as well, but there are a couple notable contests. Georgia and Florida will be getting together for their annual rivalry matchup, and that is always a fun one to see. Then, at night, Texas A&M will look to stay perfect in SEC play with a tricky road game against South Carolina.

This week's slate isn't as good as ones that we have seen in past weeks, but these are the ones that sometimes end up being the best. Enjoy another weekend of college football!