British actor Julian Sands' death has been confirmed by authorities after being missing since January. His body was discovered by hikers in the Mount Baldy wilderness outside Los Angeles.

“The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood,” the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a statement per Hollywood Reporter. “The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results. We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands.”

The actor was reported missing on Jan. 13 by his family. He leaves behind his wife Eugenia Citkowitz whom he married in 1990 and three children Henry Sands, Imogen Morley Sands, and Natalya Morley Sands. He was 65.

Sands loved the outdoors which he told Thrive Global back in May 2020.

“The local mountains offer great adventure, you can go out for an hour, a day or even several days,” Sands said. “It’s always different and always fantastic. And of course, I do believe in a certain athleticism for me as an actor, keeping fit is important. So living, or being based in Los Angeles — actors don’t really live anywhere, they are always on the road — lends itself to a wonderful outdoors lifestyle.”

Sands was known for his roles ‘The Killing Fields' which was released in 1984 and ‘A Room With a View' which premiered the following year. Both films were nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture.

Sands later was Leaving Las Vegas (1995), Naked Lunch (1991), and the Warlock films (1989 and 1993).