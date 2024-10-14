ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 10: Nick Klein vs. Heraldo Souza continues with a fight between Juliette Martinez and Leslie Hernandez in the strawweight division. Martinez comes into this opportunity undefeated winning all seven of her professional bouts meanwhile, Hernandez has now won each of her last four bouts after suffering defeat in her pro debut as she comes into her Contender Series debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Martinez-Hernandez prediction and pick.

Juliette Martinez (7-0) is an undefeated prospect winning all seven of her professional bouts with six of those wins coming via finish. She is the current Samurai Fight House Strawweight Champion and she just defended her title back in March which led to her opportunity on this season of the Contender Series.”The Ninja Ferret” will be looking to make a statement and secure her UFC contract when she takes on Leslie Hernandez on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Leslie Hernandez (4-1) is a prospect fighting out of the MMA Lab in Phoenix, Arizona who has won four fights in a row with all five of her professional bouts coming in the LFA cage. She most recently got the unanimous decision victory over Jade Jorand in her last fight which set her up for this Contender Series opportunity. “Dora The Explorer” will be looking to secure the win and a UFC contract when she takes on Argentina’s Juliette Martinez on Tuesday night.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Juliette Martinez-Leslie Hernandez Odds

Juliette Martinez: -154

Leslie Hernandez: +120

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Juliette Martinez Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Georgina Tartaletti – SUB

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (4 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

In the upcoming Week 10 of Dana White’s Contender Series, Juliette Martinez is poised to emerge victorious against Leslie Hernandez in their strawweight bout. Martinez’s well-rounded skill set and superior striking technique are likely to give her the edge in this matchup. Her ability to control the distance and land precise combinations will be crucial in outpointing Hernandez on the feet. Additionally, Martinez’s experience in high-pressure situations and her proven finishing ability make her a formidable opponent in the Contender Series format, where impressive performances are key to securing a UFC contract.

While Hernandez is a tough competitor with a solid record, Martinez’s more diverse offensive arsenal and better defensive awareness should allow her to dictate the pace of the fight. Martinez’s footwork and ability to mix up her attacks will likely frustrate Hernandez and prevent her from finding her rhythm. Furthermore, Martinez’s grappling skills provide her with a plan B if the striking exchanges don’t go her way, giving her multiple paths to victory. As the fight progresses, expect Martinez to pull away on the scorecards or potentially find a late stoppage, showcasing the kind of performance that catches Dana White’s eye and earns her a spot in the UFC.

Why Leslie Hernandez Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jade Jorand – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 2 (2 KO/TKO)

As we approach Week 10 of Dana White’s Contender Series, all eyes are on the strawweight bout between Leslie Hernandez and Juliette Martinez. While Martinez enters the cage with an impressive undefeated record, Hernandez’s experience and physical advantages make her the likely victor in this matchup. Hernandez holds a slight height and significant reach advantage over Martinez. This edge in length will allow Hernandez to control the distance and potentially frustrate Martinez’s offensive efforts.

Hernandez’s well-rounded skill set, evidenced by her balanced record of KO/TKO and decision victories, suggests she’s comfortable wherever the fight goes. Her ability to adapt mid-fight could prove crucial against the less experienced Martinez. Additionally, Hernandez’s training at the renowned MMA Lab, home to several UFC stars, indicates she’s been honing her skills against high-level competition. This quality of preparation, combined with her physical advantages and diverse skill set, positions Hernandez as the favorite to secure a victory and potentially catch Dana White’s eye for a UFC contract.

Final Juliette Martinez-Leslie Hernandez Prediction & Pick

Julieta “The Ninja Ferret” Martinez is poised to outshine Leslie Hernandez. Despite Hernandez’s experience in LFA, Martinez’s undefeated record and finishing ability give her the edge. At just 20 years old, Martinez has shown remarkable skill, securing four TKO victories and two submissions in her seven wins. Her aggressive style and well-rounded skillset should allow her to control the pace of the fight. While Hernandez is a tough opponent, Martinez’s youth, momentum, and diverse offensive arsenal will likely prove too much to handle. Expect Martinez to secure a decisive victory, potentially by TKO in the later rounds, catching Dana White’s eye for a UFC contract.

Final Juliette Martinez-Leslie Hernandez Prediction & Pick: Juliette Martinez (-130)