In the realm of basketball footwear, one name reigns supreme—the legendary Michael Jordan and his iconic Air Jordan brand. The influence of His Airness transcends the court, leaving an indelible mark on the culture. As 2023 unfolds, the anticipation to acquire the latest Air Jordan shoes is reaching new heights. With every passing season, a fresh wave of innovation, style, and choices emerges, igniting a mix of excitement and fascination for all sneaker enthusiasts.

The Jordan brand has some newly released pieces on the Nike website — here are the top trending new Jordan shoes you need to buy right now before they disappear!

Air Jordan 12 Retro – Black/Metallic Gold/Taxi/Field Purple

Step into iconic basketball history with the Air Jordan 12 Retro Men's Shoes. This design pays homage to Michael Jordan's game-winning look from 1996 and showcases Tinker Hatfield's celebrated design. The Air Jordan 12 was the first to introduce Zoom Air cushioning to Jordan's signature line, providing unmatched comfort and responsiveness. Featuring premium materials for a seasonal refresh, the shoes also highlight sunrise-inspired stitch lines on the upper that evoke the spirit of the original design. Elevate your style game with the Air Jordan 12 Retro, a perfect fusion of classic basketball heritage and contemporary flair.

Top Reason to Buy: With Tinker Hatfield's renowned design, these shoes are a tribute to Michael Jordan's iconic game-winning style from 1996. The incorporation of Zoom Air cushioning ensures unparalleled comfort and responsiveness, making these shoes a great choice for both on-court performance and off-court style. The sunrise-inspired stitch lines on the upper pay homage to the original design, adding a touch of nostalgic flair to your footwear collection.

Jumpman MVP – Black/University Red/Anthracite/Dark Concord

Introducing the Jumpman MVP Men's Shoes, a bold and innovative design that pays tribute to Michael Jordan's historic first 3-peat championship run. This shoe takes inspiration from iconic Air Jordan models such as the AJ6, AJ7, and AJ8, resulting in a completely new and distinctive silhouette. The fusion of leather, textile, and nubuck details creates a unique visual appeal that celebrates MJ's legacy on the court. Combining elements from these classic models, the Jumpman MVP encourages you to make your mark while honoring a legendary basketball era.

Top Reason to Buy: Fresh and dynamic blend of Air Jordan heritage and modern design. With elements borrowed from the iconic AJ6, AJ7, and AJ8 models, these shoes encapsulate the essence of Michael Jordan's first 3-peat championship run. The thoughtful fusion of leather, textile, and nubuck details not only pays homage to MJ's legacy but also provides a unique and eye-catching style.

Air Jordan 1 Mid – University Blue/White/Black

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes draw inspiration from the original AJ1 design while introducing a fresh mid-top edition that retains the beloved iconic aesthetics. This iteration stands out with its carefully chosen color palette and crisp leather construction, offering a distinct identity that merges classic appeal with contemporary style.

Top Reason to Buy: Featuring a mix of leather, synthetic leather, and textile in the upper, these shoes provide robust support and a stylish look. The inclusion of a foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning ensures lightweight comfort for all-day wear. Additionally, the rubber outsole, equipped with a pivot circle, offers durable traction, making these shoes an ideal choice for both style and functionality.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE – Light Orewood Brown/White/Light British Tan/Metallic Gold

While trying to say this Jordan's colorway five times fast may not be pretty, this sneaker sure is — the timeless appeal of the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes with a contemporary twist. Boasting a fresh color palette and updated textures, these sneakers provide a modern take on the forever iconic AJ1 silhouette, all while retaining its beloved look and familiar comfort. Crafted from premium materials, this shoe incorporates subtle yet distinctive elements, including an elephant print Swoosh and a gold Jumpman logo. Elevate your sneaker game with this staple footwear that seamlessly merges classic style with modern expression.

Top Reason to Buy: The combination of new colors, premium materials, and unique accents results in a versatile sneaker that effortlessly enhances your style. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the Air Jordan legacy, these shoes offer a fresh and exciting way to embrace the iconic AJ1 design. With its updated aesthetics and familiar comfort, the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE delivers a must-have sneaker.

Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low – White/White/Game Royal/University Red

Experience the ultimate fusion of iconic sneaker elements with the Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low Men's Shoes. This dynamic creation combines features from the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3, and Nike Air Alpha Force, resulting in a true masterpiece. Drawing inspiration from MJ's time in Chicago's 312 area code, each design reference pays homage to his legacy. The mid-foot strap and classic elephant print detailing add a touch of nostalgia to this contemporary silhouette. Crafted with premium leather on the upper and featuring Nike Air cushioning in the sole, these shoes offer both style and comfort. With a vibrant red, white, and blue colorway, this pair is an embodiment of a new legacy rooted in tradition.

Top Reason to Buy: The incorporation of signature details and MJ's historical influence in Chicago's 312 area code adds a layer of authenticity to your footwear. With its premium leather construction and Nike Air cushioning, this shoe is a symbol of comfort and quality. Step into a new era of sneaker legacy with the Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low, where tradition and innovation collide.

Women's Air Jordan 2 Retro – White/Metallic Red Bronze/Wolf Grey/Crystal Mint

Elevate your street-style game with the Air Jordan 2 Retro Women's Shoes in the “Crystal Mint” edition. Celebrating the renowned streetball extravaganza and honoring NYC's emerging basketball talents, these shoes encapsulate a rich blend of history and urban culture. Immerse yourself in the spirit of the summer tournament with the vibrant hometown colors and distinctive graphics that adorn this design. Crafted from premium leather, these sneakers exude an unparalleled sense of style while embodying your unique on-court flair. The inclusion of Rose Gold eyelets and a marbled tongue logo pays homage to the iconic symbol that graces the New York Harbor skyline. Step onto the court with confidence in the AJ2 “Crystal Mint” and become a part of the greatest streetball spectacle on earth.

Top Reason to Buy: Crafted from premium leather, these shoes ensure not only style but also durability. The Rose Gold eyelets and marbled tongue logo add a touch of luxury and honor a landmark that holds a special place in New York's history. With the AJ2 “Crystal Mint,” you're not just wearing shoes – you're participating in a game-changing fashion statement inspired by the heart of the streets.