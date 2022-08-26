‘Just threw me to the side’: Tyreek Hill reveals motivation after being traded from Chiefs to Dolphins

The Tyreek Hill trade was one of the most surprising transactions of the offseason. The wide receiver was one of the most important pieces on the Kansas City Chiefs roster amid their success in recent years. But he is now more motivated than ever to help the Miami Dolphins win. Hill recently spoke with Outkick about his motivation after being traded from the Chiefs to the Dolphins.

“Looking at my situation back in K.C., I had a great situation, a great quarterback, a great head coach, great teammates, great everything but, like I say, everything happens for a reason. And a lot of guys when they get paid, they stop wanting to get better. And I feel like when the Kansas City Chiefs traded me I kind of took that personal. So now what really motivates me is I feel like they basically just threw me to the side, like I was trash or something.”

Tyreek Hill clearly felt disrespected by Kansas City when he was traded. But he’s ready to roll in Miami. Hill hasn’t been shy about giving praise to his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He believes Tua can emerge as a star in the NFL. Nevertheless, transitioning from Patrick Mahomes to Tagovailoa will not be a simple process.

In the end, Tyreek Hill wants to find continued success. He made it abundantly clear in his interview with Outkick that he’s playing for more than just money.

“I take so much pride in this game and wanting to be the best and wanting to help my team win and have as much success as I can to where I’m not going to let it happen. I’m not going to be another guy who gets the bag and just stops working.”