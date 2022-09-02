Justice Sucks Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

Fighting bad guys always leave a mess. Luckily for you, you’re a vacuum cleaner. Contiue reading to learn more about Justice Sucks, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Justice Sucks Release Date: September 8, 2022

Justice Sucks releases on September 8, 2022 on Playstation, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Justice Sucks Gameplay

Justice Sucks is a stealth and action game, where the player takes control of what is basically a sentient Roomba. The game has various levels, and the goal of each level is to take down all the enemies. This also includes cleaning up the blood and gore that ensues. Do not let the cutesy art and upbeat music fool you. This game goes all out on the (cartoon) gore. As a vacuum cleaner, you are prone to destruction by your enemies with weapons. As such, you have to rely on stealth, avoiding detection as much as you can. Because you play as a vacuum cleaner, you can hide under beds, go through vents, or even walk between the legs of your enemies.

To dispatch enemies, the player can hack into various electronics in the environment. These vary from electric fans that can spin wildly, to automated sushi machines that can slice up enemies. The possibilities are endless, as whenever you enter a new level, your tools also change. Pull enemies together to throw them off the side of a ship. Use a fan to group together enemies and take care of them in one go. The player is only limited by their imagination.

Of course, the vacuum itself is not entirely defenseless. When caught off guard, the vacuum can use its, well, vacuum function to suck in and mutilate enemies. This ensures death on the enemy, but leaves the vacuum prone to destruction. The vacuum can also summon a physical manifestation of itself as a muscular man, lovingly called Sexy McClean. This manifestation can punch, kick, and airdrop enemies, but it seems to be the vacuum’s special attack. As such, it most likely cannot be used often.

Justice Sucks Story

The character plays as a vacuum cleaner, who gets sucked into a parallel dimension in the TV. This is after another vacuum cleaner launches them into a, well, TV. To escape said dimension, the player has to fight their way out, murdering their way through enemies until they reach the end. There, they can confront the vacuum cleaner that placed them there in the first place.