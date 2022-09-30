The Chicago Bears travel to MetLife Stadium in Week 4 to face the New York Giants. Can the Bears win on the road to move to 3-1 on the season? Will the Giants bounce back from last week’s setback in front of the MetLife Stadium crowd? Looking ahead to Week 4, here are our Justin Fields Week 4 predictions for his matchup against the Giants.

The Bears bounced back after their Week 2 setback, defeating the Houston Texans 23-20 over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Giants’ unbeaten run ended with a 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Chicago’s offense is trying to figure things out as the passing game goes through some historic struggles. It doesn’t help that starting running back David Montgomery hurt his leg in Week 3, putting one of the Bears’ biggest offensive assets on the shelf. This means more pressure on Fields to deliver, though backup running back Khalil Herbert excelled against Houston.

With that in mind, here are our three bold predictions for Justin Fields in the Bears’ Week 4 game against the Giants.

3. Justin Fields gets sacked more and more

While the Bears’ offensive line has done well in terms of opening spaces for their running backs, they haven’t done so well in terms of protecting Justin Fields.

Their spotty pass protection demonstrates this. Larry Borom and Sam Mustipher continue to be weak spots in this area. So far, the offensive line has allowed 10 sacks on Fields. That’s an ominous sign, even if some of those sacks are on the quarterback himself. Though the Giants aren’t exactly a sack machine, they should still wrap Fields up once or twice in this game.

2. Justin Fields rushes for 30+ yards and a rushing TD

Regardless of whether he gets wrapped up some more, Fields can lean on his own set of strengths. Remember that he actually possesses a pretty good ground game. This season, Fields has averaged 31.7 running yards per game. That will be his primary offensive weapon against the Giants.

He rushed for a season-high 47 yards against the Texans in Week 3, and he will try to maximize his legs again here. Look for him to go upwards of 30 yards on the ground and score his second rushing touchdown of the season.

1. Justin Fields passes over 160 yards and a TD

Another week, another awful Bears passing performance. Fields completed just 8-of-17 passes for 106 yards and two interceptions in last week’s win over the Texans. Yes, that’s not a typo.

After Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields threw his second interception against the Houston Texans, QB Trevor Siemian and OC Luke Getsy gave Justin some encouragement. Really good stuff from Trevor and Luke. (Video via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/dT5euTQ0uf — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 29, 2022

It should then come as no surprise that Chicago has the worst passing offense in the NFL, and it isn’t even close. The Bears’ 78.3 passing yards per game are actually less than half of what the next closest club has (Carolina Panthers with 161.3).

One main issue with Justin Fields, as we can see, is a gross lack of passing volume. Through the first three games, he has completed only 23 passes. He has also averaged just 15 pass attempts per outing. This is an NFL QB we are talking about, folks!

There has been a lot of discussion about Justin Fields and the offense’s problems. Fields deserves a lot of the responsibility for poor decision-making and inaccurate throws, but some of it can also be attributed to a lack of talent and questionable play calling, as well as a commitment to the rushing game. We will likely see more of the same here against the Giants.

However, if Fields can recapture the form that allowed him to have an 85.7 passer rating in Week 1, maybe the Bears can pull off an upset. If he can pass for over 160 yards with one passing touchdown on top of his rushing yards, maybe Fields will have a strong performance in Week 4. That’s probably a pipe dream, sure, but what else can the Bears and their fans do, eh?