Justin Herbert: 3 bold predictions for Chargers star in Week 2 matchup vs. Chiefs

There are plenty of eyes on Justin Herbert this NFL season. The 24-year-old quarterback has been thrust into the spotlight and is looked at as one of the up-and-coming superstars around the league. He and the Los Angeles Chargers had a solid start to the 2022 season, securing a 24-19 victory over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, prompting some gaudy Justin Herbert Week 2 predictions.

In the opener, Herbert completed 26 of his 34 pass attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He did an effective job spreading the ball around as no wide receiver had more than four targets or 66 yards. He completed a pass to nine different pass-catchers in Week 1.

The Chargers now turn their attention to a Thursday night matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Back-to-back games against divisional foes is a tough task to start the season, but one Los Angeles should be confident in if it is the caliber of team anticipated. With Thursday Night Football rapidly approaching, here are three bold predictions for Herbert in his team’s marquee matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

3. Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes Combine for 650+ yards passing

Thursday night should be a showcase for two of the league’s most talented quarterback. Mahomes showed no sign of slowing down in his first game without Tyreek Hill. The former league MVP tallied 360 yards passing and five touchdowns in a blowout road win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, proving Kansas City’s revamped offense may not miss a beat now that football’s fastest receiver plays for the Miami Dolphins.

Expect this Week 2 matchup to serve as a litmus test for Justin Herbert and for him to be prepared for that challenge.

Both offenses lean on their passing games heavily, and will do so again on Thursday. Herbert has eclipsed 300 yards passing against the Chiefs twice already in his young career and will be looking to make a statement in front of a national audience. There is a great deal of uncertainty in how the matchup will shake out, but expect both quarterbacks to deliver outstanding performances.

2. Herbert Runs for 20+ yards

In recent years, the NFL has shifted in favor of dual-threat quarterbacks. What was once widely criticized has now become commonplace in the modern NFL. While Herbert will never be confused for Lamar Jackson, he still is athletic enough to make an impact with his legs. In Week 1 he had four rush attempts for a grand total of one yard on the ground. Look for him to grow a little more comfortable in Week 2 and capitalize on the opportunities to take off.

It is unlikely the Chargers will call any running plays for Herbert, nor should they considering his arm is his best weapon. Still, there should be multiple opportunities for him to get free in the open field against Kansas City’s pass rush, further opening up the Chargers’ passing game.

Herbert has run for 234 and 302 yards rushing in the two seasons he has been in the NFL thus far. Look for him to take off and secure at least 20 rushing on Thursday.

1. Justin Herbert throws two touchdowns to Mike Williams

One notable storyline heading into Thursday is the status of Keenan Allen. The star wide receiver was forced out of the Chargers’ opening matchup due to a hamstring injury, and it appears set to hold him out of Week 2. While it was an overall positive how much Herbert spread the ball around in Week 1, look for him to go back to the well and connect with his key receivers more often against Kansas City.

The guy who should be expected to pick up most of the slack is Mike Williams. The five-year veteran was rewarded with a new three-year deal worth $60 million this offseason, and it is now time for him to prove his worth. Against the Raiders, Williams recorded just two receptions for 10 yards, not nearly enough production for a player coming off a season with 1,146 receiving yards.

Expect Herbert to make up for Williams’ lack of involvement by targeting him heavily in Week 2. He will especially be an asset in the red zone, making use of his 6’4” frame and massive catch radius. where he makes use of his 6’4″ frame and large catch radius. Williams is a dangerous offensive weapon that can be better utilized moving forward. Expect him to play an important role in the Chargers’ offense in Week 2 in what seems destined to be a high-scoring matchup.