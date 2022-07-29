Justin Jefferson: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

The new football year is quickly approaching which means many are preparing for fantasy football once again. It’s time to dig in and find the top players, sleepers, and everything in between. The Minnesota Vikings have arguably the best wide receiver in the league. With that in mind, we take a look at Justin Jefferson’s fantasy football outlook for the 2022 NFL season.

Minnesota acquired a new head coach who is implementing a new offense that will be similar to the Los Angeles Rams. For that reason, we should expect to see the Vikings air it out more frequently. That makes Justin Jefferson an enticing play in fantasy football, as he has a chance to put up the biggest year of his career so far.

If that’ the case, then Jefferson is going to be a highly touted asset for fantasy teams. He will be a valuable piece in the Vikings’ journey to the playoffs, which bodes well for his outlook. If you have a chance to draft Justin Jefferson, you should highly consider pulling the trigger.

With that in mind, here is our fantasy football outlook for Justin Jefferson in the 2022 NFL season.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Justin Jefferson 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

There were only three wide receivers who scored more fantasy points than Justin Jefferson last season. Those were Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, and Deebo Samuel. Jefferson has a real chance at being the number one receiver in fantasy football this year, as he has the talent to do so. Especially considering Kirk Cousins is going to feed him the ball often.

ESPN has him ranked as the fifth-best fantasy asset in PPR scoring formats for the 2022 NFL season. They have Justin Jefferson projected to record 98 receptions, 1,370 receiving yards, eight touchdowns, and 24 rushing yards. Those stats would accumulate 288.79 fantasy points on the season.

At first glance, these numbers are solid throughout. If Jefferson can put up that stat line, then he will be a valuable asset in fantasy football. However, the Vikings’ star receiver has the potential to surpass this stat line quite easily. Besides the projected rushing yards, ESPN has Jefferson doing worse in each category in 2022.

It’s hard to imagine his production drops, as he is entering just the third year of his career. For that reason, these projections ESPN is displaying very well could be on the low side, as Justin Jefferson will be the focal point of the Vikings’ offense. Considering the new head coach Kevin O’Connell is a passing game guru, Minnesota should be airing it out more often. For that reason, Jefferson has a real chance to blow ESPN’s projections out of the water.

Justin Jefferson’s fantasy football outlook for the 2022 NFL season is so great, that you should highly consider drafting him in the first round. Many drafts will have Cooper Kupp taken as the first wide receiver off of the board. However, Jefferson has legitimate potential to be a better fantasy asset than the LA Rams star receiver.

The best way to acquire the Vikings superstar is to draft him in the first round of your fantasy draft. If you have a mid-late pick, then go ahead and select Jefferson if he drops to you. If not, then you’ll have to formulate some sort of two-for-one trade once the draft is concluded. If that’s the route you go, good luck, as Justin Jefferson will catch a hefty price tag via trade.

Either way, rostering him will be massive for your fantasy football chances, as Jefferson has true league-winning potential this year.