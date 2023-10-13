If you took Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson with the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy football, then you're probably in pain. Need a tissue?

Jefferson was recently put on injured reserve by the Vikings after suffering a right hamstring injury in the 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He will miss at least the next four games, and just to make it even worse, he had never missed a game prior to the injury.

But the reality is, you can't truly “replace” Jefferson as he's been arguably the best receiver in the fantasy football the past couple of years. So, to blame oneself for drafting him is a waste of time.

However, there are other players at the position you can trade for that are prime low-buy candidates to soften the blow of Jefferson, at least just a bit.

Here are three trades you can make:

3. New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave

This is an exciting one as Chris Olave is one of the more talented, young receivers in the game that has all the intangibles to be a really good player, not just in reality, but also in fantasy football. Now is the best time to get him as he's been slumping the past two games dealing with an injury.

The past two weeks feels purely like a fluke as he's only caught three passes, one being a touchdown reception. His trajectory is more in line with the first three games as he at least had double-digit targets in every game and eclipsed over 100 yards twice.

Because he isn't “proven” because of his age, fantasy football managers might want to pull the plug and get rid of him. One person's trash is another's treasure. Capitalize and get him on your rosters before you miss out.

2. Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Here's another receiver in DeVonta Smith that has all the talent in the world and has shown it, but could disturb fantasy football managers. He's in a very productive offense in the Philadelphia Eagles that does have a lot of mouths to feed.

It's not a surprise, but Smith is the No. 2 option at receiver for the Eagles behind A.J. Brown, but the team still has tight end Dallas Goedert who's coming off a huge game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith in that same game? One catch for six yards. While that might push you away from the recommendation, this will not be the case in the future. Last season, Smith was one of the best receivers in fantasy as the No. 2 option as he caught 95 balls for 1196 yards and seven touchdowns.

While he's not on pace for that, it's not about how you start, it's about how you finish. You didn't have Smith for the weaker games, but you can be there for the strong ones. Looking at the short-term, there might be teams that won't start Smith because of the tough matchup against the New York Jets. Take advantage of timing and try to add Smith on your team. Don't regret it later.

1. Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

I know what you're probably saying. Why would you want the No. 2 receiver option on the Miami Dolphins when Tyreek Hill is there? To answer a question with a question…Why wouldn't you?

Yes, Hill is absolutely outstanding and will probably have the best season in fantasy at the receiver position, but don't forget about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's close friend and teammate from their time in Alabama.

Everybody knows how special Waddle can be in this offense. Last season, he recorded 75 catches for 1356 yards and eight touchdowns. The offense of the Dolphins was explosive then, one could imagine what it could be like for Waddle now with everything improved.

This season, though he has missed a game, he's been the 48th ranked receiver in fantasy football, according to ESPN. However, we know how much head coach Mike McDaniel and Tagovailoa love Waddle. It's just a matter of time before he blows up again for huge games.

Last week against the New York Giants, he had five catches for 35 yards, but had 10 targets. The targets should be a trend that continues, especially if teams try their hardest to focus on stopping on Hill. It could leave room for Waddle to take advantage of opposing defenses. Snag him before it's too late.

There you have it. Fantasy football can be a cruel game, but if you acquire any of the receivers mentioned and pair that with a returning Jefferson, that sounds unstoppable.