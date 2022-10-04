Justin Jefferson is an American football player who plays as a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL. He is considered to be one of the best young prospects in the league today and he has already set records early in his career. In his first two years in the NFL, he has already been named to two Second-team All-Pro selections and two Pro Bowls. In this article, however, we will be talking about Justin Jefferson’s net worth in 2022.

Net Worth $7 million Age 23 Salary $1,802,982 (2022 season) Sponsors Under Armour, Angelus Watches, Optimum Nutrition, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Tide, Steel Series, Skills, Sleep Number, Old Spice, Lids, Madden 23 Sport American Football

Justin Jefferson’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $7 million

Justin Jefferson’s net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $7 million. This is agreed upon by multiple reputable sources such as Marca , Players Bio , and First Sportz .

Let us now learn more about the upbringing of the young wide receiver and his journey to being one of the best at his position at the professional level.

Justin Joshua Jefferson was born on June 16, 1999, in St. Rose, Louisiana, to parents Elain and John Jefferson. He attended Destrehan High School in Destrehan, Louisiana, where he played football. After graduation, he committed to Louisiana State University to play football for the LSU Tigers.

He came from an athletic family as his father, John, played Division II college basketball, while his brothers, Jordan and Rickey, also played football for the Tigers.

In 2017, his first year at LSU, Justin Jefferson only appeared in two games for the Tigers. The following year, however, he became the team’s leading receiver as he had 54 receptions for 875 yards and 6 touchdowns.

He doubled his production in his junior year as he received 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. His 111 receptions led the country and his 18 touchdowns were good enough to rank 2nd.

Justin Jefferson helped the LSU Tigers qualify for the National Championship Game to face the Clemson Tigers. In the game, he had 9 receptions for 106 yards as they came out victorious with a score of 42-25.

After their National Championship run, Justin Jefferson announced on January 15, 2020, that he will forego his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick. He then signed a four-year $13.12 million contract with the team, along with a $7.1 million signing bonus. Obviously, this helped to add to Justin Jefferson’s net worth in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin “Jets” Jefferson (@jjettas2)

In his NFL debut, Justin Jefferson had 2 receptions for 26 yards in their opening night game against the Green Bay Packers. He got his first start in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans where he had 7 receptions for 175 yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately, they lost the game by one point.

By the end of the season, Justin Jefferson broke the Vikings rookie receiving record previously held by Randy Moss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin “Jets” Jefferson (@jjettas2)

He also set the NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie with 1400 yards. He also had 88 receptions and 7 touchdowns in his freshman season in the pros. To top it all off, he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and was one of two rookies named to the 2021 Pro Bowl. He was also awarded the Rookie of the Year by Sporting News.

Aside from his impressive season, Justin Jefferson also popularized the “Griddy” dance. He usually does the maneuver after scoring a touchdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin “Jets” Jefferson (@jjettas2)

Justin Jefferson picked up where he left off as he had at least 100 receiving yards each in his first eight games of the 2021 season. In Week 11, he led the Vikings to a 34-31 win against the Green Bay Packers with 8 catches for 169 yards — earning the NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

He had an impressive month of November wherein he had 464 receiving yards and three touchdowns, which earned him his first NFC Offensive Player of the Month. By Week 16, Justin Jefferson surpassed Odell Beckham Jr. for most receiving yards by a player in his first two NFL seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin “Jets” Jefferson (@jjettas2)

Jefferson finished the 2021 season with 108 receptions for 1616 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 1616 receiving yards were good enough to rank 2nd in the whole NFL, and it was only 16 yards short of Randy Moss’ single-season record with the Vikings.

For the 2nd consecutive year, he was named to the Second-team All-Pro. He was also named to his 2nd Pro Bowl selection, joining Randy Moss and Sammy White as the only Minnesota Vikings wide receiver to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two years in the pros.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin “Jets” Jefferson (@jjettas2)

As of this writing, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings have played 1 game in the 2022 season. They matched up against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, and Jefferson had a monstrous game as he finished with 184 receiving yards in only 9 receptions and scored 2 touchdowns as they blew out the Packers 23 to 7.

Because of his impressive performances year after year, Justin Jefferson has attracted a lot of brand endorsements his way. On April 7, 2021, he became the first NFL player to be added to the battle royale game Fortnite, along with his dance “Get Griddy”.

Aside from that, he has numerous endorsement deals with big brands such as Under Armour, Old Spice, EA Sports’ Madden 23, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Optimum Nutrition, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin “Jets” Jefferson (@jjettas2)

He also has his own website where he sells his merch such as hoodies, shirts, headwear, and lifestyle clothing.

With his continuous improvement, it will be no surprise if a multitude of brands come knocking on his door looking to secure his services as an ambassador or endorser.

Aside from football, Justin Jefferson also enjoys playing basketball and watching the NBA. At the beginning of the 2021-2022 NBA season, he was seen sitting courtside during a Los Angeles Lakers game. He was even sitting beside the King himself, LeBron James.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin “Jets” Jefferson (@jjettas2)

It is only a matter of time before Justin Jefferson solidifies himself as the best player in the NFL today. Along with that will come the big bucks and it is expected that we will sign a lucrative contract in a couple of years.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about Justin Jefferson’s net worth in 2022?