Kim Kardashian, Tyga, Cher, and Tom Brady are only a few names Justin Timberlake had the honor of performing for in Las Vegas

Justin Timberlake graced the stage for an exclusive performance at the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the latest luxury addition to the Vegas Strip and now Nevada's tallest occupiable building. The pop icon, 42, treated a select audience to a hit-packed set that captivated a star-studded crowd, including luminaries such as Cher, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, and Lenny Kravitz, according to People.

Justin Timberlake brought the house down in Las Vegas last nightpic.twitter.com/1fRYRDTVK9 — EscapeTracks (@escape_tracks) December 14, 2023

The invite-only event signaled the arrival of a new era in luxury hospitality on the Strip, spotlighting Fontainebleau's nearly 70-year legacy of sophistication, top-notch service, and groundbreaking design, as emphasized in a news release.

Accompanied by wife Jessica Biel, Timberlake delivered an electrifying performance, kicking off the set with chart-topper “SexyBack” and seamlessly transitioning through beloved classics like “Like I Love You,” “Rock Your Body,” “Señorita,” “Suit and Tie,” and the iconic “Cry Me a River.”

Biel, 41, showcased unwavering support, energetically applauding, singing along, and dancing throughout her husband's performance, culminating in a standing ovation as Justin Timberlake concluded the show with his hit track “Mirrors.”

“The Fontainebleau era in Las Vegas begins now,” proclaimed Fontainebleau Development Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Soffer, highlighting the resort's $3.7-billion investment and its transformative impact on luxury hospitality and design.

Celebrities in attendance, including the legendary Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, joined the revelry, indulging in Timberlake's music and dancing to the infectious beats, particularly enjoying the performance of “SexyBack.”

This exclusive event marked only the second live performance for Timberlake in 2023, following his earlier appearance at Baron Capital’s annual Investment Conference in New York City. As Fontainebleau Las Vegas officially opens its doors, Timberlake's show illuminated the night, celebrating a new chapter in Las Vegas hospitality amidst a gathering of A-listers reveling in the pop star's sensational repertoire.