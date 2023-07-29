After much speculation, we got our answer. The New York Mets are sellers ahead of the MLB's Aug. 1 trade deadline. The front office has decided to make the most out of a massively disappointing situation and dealt away David Robertson to the Miami Marlins Thursday night.

Although the veteran reliever might be the biggest name the team ships out, his departure signifies to the rest of the league that the Mets are open for business. Let the bidding begin. To be clear, it will take a lot for New York to lower the gates and completely surrender the 2023 season, but general manager Billy Eppler is going to be on the phone a lot for the next few days.

One of the subjects of those conversations will be Justin Verlander. The 40-year-old would have always demanded nice return value, but now that he is returning to top form, New York can score a big haul for the three-time American League Cy Young.

We are not going to wait for Steve Cohen or Eppler to make a decision, though. Let's take a look at the 3 best destinations for Justin Verlander if the Mets decide to dramatically change course for 2024.

3. Astros

Before we get into everything, it needs to be stated that Verlander has a no-trade clause in his contract, so New York is not in complete control of the situation. Thus, the best available offer can fall through its grasp, leaving the door wide open for the Houston Astros to initiate a grand reunion. They do, after all, hold a special place in his heart, as evidenced by this video posted by Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit.

Houston's minor league resources have been depleted after being used to build the best MLB team of the last decade. General manager Dana Brown would have to stockpile multiple prospects to compensate for its lack of individual standouts. Verlander is under control for another year, so the Mets do not have to necessarily settle for an unremarkable deal.

The Astros are nothing if not determined, though. If the 2022 American League Cy Young is in their sights, they can put together a passable trade package. No one knows the amount of panic and desperation that is creeping into New York's front office. Although FanGraphs rated Houston 26th in their latest farm system rankings, doing business with a franchise of its caliber might be too tempting for Billy Eppler.

Justin Verlander did not end any of his three-and-a-half seasons with the Astros (missed almost all of 2020 with Tommy John surgery) with an ERA higher than 3.00. He is peaking at the right time and would be an excellent sweetener to add to an already top-tier rotation. Any skepticism about this club defending its World Series crown greatly diminishes, if not fully evaporates, if the future Hall of Famer finds his way back to the South.

What a moment: Justin Verlander and his daughter embrace on his home field in Houston after the Astros win the World Series 🎥: @MLBONFOX pic.twitter.com/WuRayyxN8E — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 6, 2022

2. Giants

You might be surprised to see the San Francisco Giants at only No. 2 on this list, given the recent reports about their interest in Justin Verlander. But there is a strong force working against them- bad mojo. San Fran was unsuccessful in its last two attempts to snag a superstar. I'm banking on that misfortune continuing for a little longer, say through Tuesday.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Besides, this is about finding the optimal destination for the veteran right-hander. While the Giants have a storied pitching tradition and are in the top half for team ERA in 2023, they do not present Verlander with the best chance on paper to vie for his third title.

Manager Gabe Kapler leads a gritty group only two years removed from a 107-win season. They are back on track, holding a slim lead in the National League Wild Card standings. They could use a dose of more star power to lock down the playoff berth, though. The 2011 MVP can definitely accommodate them, but he might find himself helplessly watching as the team struggles to generate runs.

The offense has been an issue in the second half of this season so far and does not look ideally suited to face ramped-up postseason pitching. Verlander likely only waives his no-trade clause to play on a championship contender. San Francisco has gone all the way before from a wild card position, but this roster needs a little more bolstering before the nine-time All-Star can be sold on a move to the Bay Area.

1. Rangers

Had the Los Angeles Dodgers not completed a trade for Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly, they would not only have made the top three but sat atop as the best destination for Justin Verlander. Honestly, they still cannot be ruled out when considering how aggressive their front office has been in the last few days. Though, there is another aggressive team that feels ready to go all in this season.

At 40 years old, Verlander is not going to want too many surprises at the tail end of his MLB career. He knows Texas well and should be able to smoothly transition back to the Lone Star State for the Rangers' postseason push. They will likely secure a first-round bye if they can hold off the Astros. A battle-tested pitcher who knows the defending World Series champs well is an X factor that can potentially make Arlington title town for the first time in franchise history.

Ownership has spent copious amounts of money to become relevant again, but the front office's focus on player development is the true difference-maker. Jonah Heim is a two-way force, Josh Jung is the favorite for AL Rookie of the Year and Nathaniel Lowe is one of the most underrated players in the league. Go over to the pitching staff and you will see another success story in Dane Dunning, a 28-year-old righty who is finally starting to reach his first-round potential (3.18 ERA in 22 appearances and 14 starts).

The Rangers are the reported frontrunner for Justin Verlander. The Astros are also interested (via @brianmctaggart) pic.twitter.com/MHqDzWQdea — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 28, 2023

Manager Bruce Bochy is holding it all together and has a realistic chance to grab his fourth ring right out of retirement. However, there is still too much uncertainty surrounding the starting rotation. Nathan Eovaldi has already been an October hero once in his career and is making a strong push for AL Cy Young. We already mentioned Dunning, and veteran Jon Gray is more than holding his own with a 3.66 ERA. There is also the hope Martin Perez can recapture the magic that earned him an unforeseen All-Star selection in 2022.

The organization should not bet that way, though. It has climbed into contention by throwing caution to the wind. One more big move can earn them a spot in the Fall Classic. Justin Verlander has a 3.64 ERA in almost 208 innings of playoff action, per StatMuse. That is a whole season's worth of a sample size. Everyone knows his World Series woes, but Texas has to get there first. There is no other available talent ahead of the trade deadline better qualified to guide them there.

The second-ranked farm system and historically loose purse-strings can bring this generational talent back to the AL. After mulling over his options, Verlander will realize this could be his last opportunity to call himself a champion before he retires. The Rangers have until Tuesday, Aug. 1 to take advantage of that existential crisis.